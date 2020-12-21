Carols at Russell's Pompallier Mission on again

It's the time of the year again for the Pompallier Mission Christmas concert in Russell. Photo / File

Christmas cheer will come to Russell again this year at the annual Carols @ Pompallier concert at Pompallier Mission, the historic property in Russell cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

Every Christmas, Pompallier Mission and New Zealand's oldest church, Russell's Christ Church, come together to host community carols for locals and visitors alike.

Local groups and soloists will perform traditional festive favourites as well as modern Christmas songs as part of the show, which takes place on December 23, from 6pm.

Concert-goers will also have the opportunity to sing along to some favourite Christmas carols.

"Carols @ Pompallier is an annual fixture for the Russell community and is a great way for the community to re-connect and kick off the festive season," Pompallier Mission manager Scott Elliffe said.

People are invited to bring a picnic, rug and their best singing voices.

"Pompallier Mission has the only public gardens in Russell, so it's a great opportunity for families to enjoy a very pleasant evening of festive entertainment in this beautiful historic setting," Elliffe said.

Admission to Carols @ Pompallier is free to everybody and if it rains the alternative wet weather venue is Christ Church in Russell.