The Department of Conservation is introducing a 'pack in, pack out' waste management policy for its campgrounds around Whangārei, including at Puriri Bay Campground, above. Photo / Brian Dobbie

The Department of Conservation is introducing a 'pack in, pack out' waste management policy for its campgrounds in the wider Whangārei area as it no longer processes campers' waste on site and puts the onus for rubbish disposal back on campers.

The new approach will apply to campgrounds from February 1, 2023. The upcoming busy summer period will remain the same, with waste management offered at camps.

DoC has four campgrounds in its Whangārei District in Northland. Of these Puriri Bay, Whangaruru North; Otamure Bay, Whananaki; and Uretiti in Bream Bay are subject to the new rubbish removal policy. The Waikahoa DoC campground already operated a 'pack in, pack out' model.

DoC's Whangārei operations manager Joel Lauterbach said the new policy means DoC will no longer be processing campers' waste on site and disposal will become the responsibility of individual campers.

"In the past we have operated large rubbish and recycling services at our campgrounds," Lauterbach said.

"With the popularity of our conservation camping facilities ever increasing, this is no longer the most environmentally responsible option. We can't continue to accommodate the disposal of massive amounts of rubbish from our campers.

"This policy brings us in line with most other DoC campgrounds and facilities. It's up to all of us to tread lightly when out in nature and leave the place as we find it."

He said by moving to 'pack in, pack out' DoC is encouraging campers to think as much as possible about the rubbish they are creating so they can keep it to an absolute minimum and lessen the environmental impact of their stay.

"We hope campers will agree this is a much more conservation-minded approach than what has been offered in the past. We understand this is a significant change in responsibility for some campers."

Campers should always be prepared to remove all their rubbish at DoC sites. People can check the DoC website at newzealand.com/sg/feature/department-of-conservation-campsites/ for waste management options at any DoC facilities before heading out.

Uretiti Beach Campsite proved the most popular DoC site in the country in the 12 months to June. The good news for the region was revealed in the Department of Conservation's (DoC) annual 2021-22 visitor insights report. The report provides a snapshot of where people ventured across conservation areas nationwide, who they were, and the quality of their experience.