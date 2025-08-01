Advertisement
Camera operators help thwart Kaitāia alleged burglary attempt, trio charged

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Quick Read

Three men appeared in Kaitāia District Court today on burglary and drug-related charges. Photo / NZME

Camera operators managed to foil an attempted burglary after spotting a trio in disguise.

Kaitāia police Senior Sergeant Richard Garton said camera operators alerted police after spotting two men “hanging around” an alley on Matthews Ave last night.

“Police arrived at the location to discover three people in

