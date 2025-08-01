Three men appeared in Kaitāia District Court today on burglary and drug-related charges. Photo / NZME

Camera operators managed to foil an attempted burglary after spotting a trio in disguise.

Kaitāia police Senior Sergeant Richard Garton said camera operators alerted police after spotting two men “hanging around” an alley on Matthews Ave last night.

“Police arrived at the location to discover three people in a vehicle,” Garton said.

“They were wearing clothing to hide their identity, while allegedly preparing to carry out an attempted burglary of a nearby business.”

The trio was arrested on charges including being disguised for burglary.