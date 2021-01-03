Bundle of joy on New Year's Day for Northland woman

Kawakawa mum Sarianna Crook with baby boy Taira who was born on New Year's Day at Whangārei Hospital. Photo / Tania Whyte

Taira, arguably the first baby born in Northland on New Year's Day, is special as he's the first child and grandchild to his parents and grandparents.

Tipping the scale at 9.5 pounds (4.3kg), he was born just after 2am. He shares his first name with his grandfather but his surname has yet to be decided.

Mum Sarianna Crook is happy despite having to have caesarean at Whangārei Hospital after trying for a normal birth at Kawakawa Hospital on Thursday.

The 28-year-old boat skipper from Kawakawa said she was not fussed about her baby's gender and only wanted him to be happy and healthy.

"I always had an inkling the baby may come a little bit early, just not on Christmas Day because your birthday kind of gets stuffed with other celebrations, not that it would have been the case with Taira.

"Majority of our family and friends thought it would be a boy so their gut instincts were right on this one," she said.

Taira's maternal and paternal grandparents came to Whangārei for the birth, which she said was pretty special.

Her partner's mum is a midwife and has been with Crook since Thursday night.

"Plan A was to have a natural birth but in the end I was so tired I said 'ok, whatever works' but everything went really calm. Support from my family and hospital staff was awesome."

She thinks she conceived during the lockdown.

She expected to be discharged sometime during the weekend.

A second baby was born at Whangārei Hospital at 6am on New Year's Day.