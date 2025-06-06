Too often, efforts are fragmented with groups duplicating work or competing for limited resources. But when groups and organisations come together, sharing expertise, funding, and facilities, their collective impact is significantly amplified.

Sport Northland is a community-focused charitable trust that supports, funds, and delivers a range of activity to get people more active.

We are fortunate that we have several investment partners that share our vision of empowered communities leading the design and delivery of initiatives that get people moving.

We are particularly grateful for the ongoing support and partnerships with Sport New Zealand, Foundation North, Kaipara District Council and Far North District Council.

Thanks to these partnerships, Sport Northland has been able to establish community-based roles that work closely with local groups and sports clubs to foster collaboration and maximise the collective community effort.

Our community connectors work to bring local clubs and community groups together, building awareness of need and opportunity, and connecting the right people and groups to achieve the best outcomes.

We’ve seen remarkable transformations in several communities across Northland as a result of these combined efforts.

Take for instance Paparoa, where the local community has led the development of a new outdoor recreation and basketball area, as well as a new community gym.

New sports clubs have emerged, and there’s been strong growth in the junior tennis programme. None of this would have been possible without the combined passion and commitment of local groups, clubs and residents.

Similarly, in the Far North, communities are working together to increase opportunities to access physical activity.

Supported by our community connectors, many local clubs and sports have expanded their programmes. This has led to increased participation in sports such as netball in the Bay of Islands and Mangonui, basketball in Kaikohe, and tennis and touch in Ahipara. Some clubs have even evolved into multi-sport organisations, like Te Rarawa Rugby Club, which now also offers a youth cricket programme.

Community-led initiatives have also addressed broader challenges. In Ahipara, roaming dogs were preventing tamariki from safely walking to school and accessing the local playground.

In response, the community developed a Dog Management Plan, creating a safer environment for children to play and safely walk to school.

Communities also play a significant role in the development of new infrastructure and facilities.

This month, we celebrated the opening of the new Northland Football Hub at Tikipunga Sports Park in Whangārei.

The facility has been 10 years in the making, the result of a collaborative effort involving Northern Region Football, Tikipunga AFC and Northland Football Club, with backing by Northland Regional Council, Lotto New Zealand, Foundation North, Grassroots Trust, Sport New Zealand and Whangārei District Council.

Thank you to all of our community groups, iwi, clubs, sports organisations and investment partners, with our combined efforts, we are building a more connected and healthier Northland.