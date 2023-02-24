The Brynderwyns detour via Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd has been closed due to flooding and slips.
Waka Kotahi is now advising light vehicles to detour via SH12 and Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd, rather than Mangawhai/Cove Rd.
Deep flooding has been reported by social media users at Hakuru, and surface flooding in Kaiwaka.
MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch for southern parts of Northland this morning that expires at 10pm. The weather service warned of localised downpours of 25-50mm per hour.
Heavy localised downpours have been reported in parts of Northland, including 24.6mm in one hour between midday and 1pm at Marsden Point.
SH1 WAIPU TO BRYNDERWYN DETOUR CLOSED - 2:40PM— Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 24, 2023
