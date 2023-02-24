Heavy rain is again disrupting Northland's roads. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Brynderwyns detour via Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd has been closed due to flooding and slips.

Waka Kotahi is now advising light vehicles to detour via SH12 and Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd, rather than Mangawhai/Cove Rd.

Deep flooding has been reported by social media users at Hakuru, and surface flooding in Kaiwaka.

MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch for southern parts of Northland this morning that expires at 10pm. The weather service warned of localised downpours of 25-50mm per hour.

Heavy localised downpours have been reported in parts of Northland, including 24.6mm in one hour between midday and 1pm at Marsden Point.