Brent Eastwood: The value of sport volunteering

There is no doubt that community sport creates a culture that helps to grow people’s identity, sense of belonging, and connection to their community. Photo / 123RF

There is no doubt that community sport creates a culture that helps to grow people’s identity, sense of belonging, and connection to their community. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

The benefits of sport are far-reaching. For participants, research shows sport is a form of recreation that makes us happier, healthier people. At a community level, we know sport is a great connector.

Sport encourages us to feel included and supported; it can give us a sense of belonging and help us to feel proud of our community.

For the committed armies of volunteer administrators, managers, coaches, and helpers within our schools, clubs, and youth sports organisations – the people who serve and support community sport and recreation at every level – these factors are super important, if not critical, to them continuing.

And, in these uncertain times, it is worth pausing to recognise, promote, and celebrate this.

Adults often volunteer (in all walks of life) for the personal fulfilment and the enrichment they gain from being part of a community beyond their homes and workplaces.

In difficult times, volunteering within sports clubs and organisations becomes a source of well-being akin to other forms of recreation, especially if volunteers have lost jobs, are dealing with loss, or are struggling with the challenges of a changing environment.

Volunteering offers them contact with the outside world while enabling them to serve their community. They become part of a team. It may not be their initial aim, but, by helping to sustain invaluable forms of community sport and recreation, these committed volunteers also support themselves.

Results of a Sport NZ Value of Sport study show being physically active creates happier, healthier people, better-connected communities and a stronger New Zealand.

In fact, 88 per cent of respondents believe sport and other physical activities provide them with opportunities to achieve and help them build confidence; 84 per cent believe sport and physical activity bring people together and create a sense of belonging; and 74 per cent say sport and physical activity help to promote vibrant and stimulating communities.

The theme that keeps recurring is the importance of connection. Sport opens up connections to areas that may help with personal circumstances, such as job opportunities, and gives people the ability to have conversations with others about their challenges – which will no doubt help in the long run.

The flow-on from connection is massive for our communities to care for each other again.

If anything, Covid-19 has reinforced the importance of volunteering their time within their community,to help with their mental well-being.

Contributing to something such as community sport helps them know they still have value and worth. Sport is a form of recreation renowned for boosting well-being; there is the endorphin buzz from exercise, as well as that sense of pride for achieving something.

It enables people to feel a sense of belonging and, in some cases, provides them with a ‘safe’ environment to be themselves. It also helps us to grow resilience when times are tough – for example, when losing a game, not getting picked for something, being injured, or working out how to overcome difficult challenges – that many other types of recreation do not.

There is no doubt that community sport creates a culture that helps to grow people’s identity, sense of belonging, and connection to their community.

Here are the top six benefits for community volunteers involved in youth sport:

· Building connection and networks within your community

· Personal pride and satisfaction from making a difference in kids’ lives

· A sense of safety, belonging and community

· Gratitude

· Helping to grow resilience

· Volunteering in the community is energising, fun, rewarding, and challenging