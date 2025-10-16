Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Brendan Dugan on NZ Highwaymen’s last tour and tribute to Eddie Low

Karina Cooper
News Director·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

The NZ Highwaymen (from left) Dennis Marsh, Gray Bartlett, Frankie Stevens and Brendan Dugan.

The NZ Highwaymen (from left) Dennis Marsh, Gray Bartlett, Frankie Stevens and Brendan Dugan.

Fans of The NZ Highwaymen are running out of chances to see the country supergroup before their final curtain fall.

The band made up of iconic Kiwi musicians Brendan Dugan, Frankie Stevens, Dennis Marsh and Gray Bartlett is performing at Forum North in Whangārei on Saturday.

They take

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save