Brazen vandals trash Whangārei showhome in Tikipunga subdivision

Classic Builders co-owners Ken Vinson and Scott Coutts outside the Totara Parklands showhome that was extensively damaged by vandals. Photo / Jodi Bryant

It's not often Scott Coutts arrives at work to start the vacuuming - but it was operation clean-up after brazen vandals trashed his showhome this week.

The Classic Builders four-bedroom pavilion showhome, located at Totara Parklands in Tikipunga, Whangārei, was extensively damaged on either Wednesday night or in the early hours of Thursday morning for what Coutts believes to be "s**** and giggles".

Coutts, who co-owns the company with Ken Vinson, was notified of the destruction by a Signature Homes worker who had driven past the scene in the subdivision at 7am. Coutts arrived shortly afterwards.

"It was pretty disappointing," he said. "It just sets you right back."

He believes at least two youths used a rock to smash through a side door of the garage to gain entry, before smashing the nearby photocopier and ripping out the electronics. The alarm would have sounded not long after, and they ripped it off the wall.

However, this would not have stopped the noise. They then kicked in walls, causing extensive damage throughout, threw pot plants and attempted to throw barstools through double-glazed windows and doors, smashing most of the panes.

JB101020NADCLASSICBUILDERS2.JPG Ken Vinson and Scott Coutts with some of the damage inside the showhome. Photo / Jodi Bryant

"All the lights were turned on and every cupboard door was opened. They had to have been in there at least 10 minutes to have done what they did," he said.

Paraphernalia was found in the nearby creek and sachets of drinking chocolate were located up the road.

"I don't think this was for monetary gain – just for s**** and giggles," he said.

Even the photocopier wasn't spared.

This was not the first time a Classic Builders showhome had been targeted, but it was the most extensive damage that has been caused.

"Thefts on building sites and showhomes are common across the region - it's very frustrating."

Upon arriving at work on Thursday morning, Coutts began vacuuming the glass and said it was "all hands on deck", but not before videoing the damage and posting it to Facebook.

The reaction had been "amazing" and, within 24 hours, gathered 13,000 views, 142 shares and 190 comments.

"It's been unbelievable and all the building companies have been supportive – we all look out for each other and a lady from GJ Gardner came into the office and brought us cupcakes."

He said Totara Parklands, where Classic Builders have built over 150 homes, with more on the go, is a tight-knit community and they were "gutted" this had happened in their neighbourhood.

The building company turns out up to 80 houses a year and one or two showhomes. This particular showhome was complete in February and has been popular, said Coutts.

The windows were being replaced on Friday morning. Photo / Jodi Bryant

Whangārei Aluminium was already replacing windows when the Advocate visited and the clean-up was well under way, although the co-owners were still discovering damage.

However, this weekend's open home is still going ahead. No 102 Wairau Dr at Totara Parklands can be viewed on Sunday from 11am-3pm.