Te Kohu, the book produced with poems from Kohukohu Library’s 2022 Poetry Prize competition for National Poetry Day.

After getting more than 260 poems submitted to the Kohukohu Library’s Poetry Prize for National Poetry Day last year, organisers were amazed at the quality of the works entered.

All the works had to contain the word mist (kohu), with judge Robert Sullivan to decide the winners.

But after deciding that it would be a loss of all the poetic loveliness just to acknowledge the three winners - KV Martins first, Nicola Andrews second and Alex Stone third - they decided to put out a book, collecting one poem from each of the poets who submitted - almost 80 in total.

And so Te Kohu was born to capture that moment in poetry.

Copies of Te Kohu, edited by Ann-Marie Houng Lee, are available by emailing kohuthepoetrybook@gmail.com.



