“We take her to different places, like the library and supermarket, so she gets used to people and traffic.”

“The whole idea is to get them to have a certain attitude when they’re working as guide dogs,” Phil said.

“At the end of the day, they’re responsible for the safety of their handler.”

After Yana leaves the Highams’ home, she will return to the guide dog centre and have extensive training, such as learning to respond to commands, stop at kerbs, avoid obstacles, and ignore distractions like food, people, and other dogs.

The Highams also regularly catch up with guide dog handler Steve Bradley and his guide dog Archie, who also live in Whangārei.

Steve and Archie with puppy raisers Karin and Phil Higham and their latest student, budding guide dog Yana. Photo / Jenny Ling

They were puppy raisers for Archie’s sister Awhi, who went on to be a guide dog to a blind student attending university.

Bradley said Archie helps him “in every facet of life”.

“He’s company for one thing.

“Everyone loves him, he likes to be the centre of attention.

“People can live, not a completely ordinary life, but very close to it in terms of getting out into the community and participating in things.

“They really give you your independence.

“What they do for blind people is absolutely immeasurable.”

Bradley was diagnosed with glaucoma at 16, but wouldn’t begin to accept his vision loss and reach out for help until 15 years later.

Bradley said his former co-workers started to notice the deterioration of his eyesight, but he dismissed their concerns.

Guide dog puppies learn basic obedience from volunteer puppy raisers before getting more extensive training.

Once he accepted that he was visually impaired, guide dogs have been with him every step of the way – first Casper, then Hadley, and now Archie, who he got in 2021.

Bradley said it’s been a gradual deterioration of his sight over the years.

“In many ways, I’ve been lucky because I’ve had dogs through a deteriorating period.

“It’s not like I lost my sight then got a guide dog.”

Having the dogs has given Bradley the confidence to walk around Whangārei’s busy streets.

Before he retired, he did a “couple of hundred” work trips to Wellington, the dogs helping him navigate airports, taxis, and accommodation.

These days, Archie also waits patiently for Bradley while he’s doing his tai chi classes, then walks him safely home.

Steve Bradley with his guide dog Archie, who guides him around Whangārei's busy streets. Photo / Michael Cunningham

For many of the 193,000 New Zealanders living with blindness or low vision, a guide dog is a lifeline to independence.

It costs about $175,000 to raise, train, and keep one guide dog in service, and BLVNZ receives no government funding.

This month, BLVNZ’s annual Guide Dog Puppy Appeal is rallying support to breed and train more guide dogs.

Up to 50 New Zealanders wait for a guide dog each year, with an average wait time of eight to nine months.

To donate, visit www.blindlowvision.org.nz or phone 0800 24 33 33.

