After Yana leaves the Highams’ home, she will return to the guide dog centre and have extensive training, such as learning to respond to commands, stop at kerbs, avoid obstacles, and ignore distractions like food, people, and other dogs.
The Highams also regularly catch up with guide dog handler Steve Bradley and his guide dog Archie, who also live in Whangārei.
They were puppy raisers for Archie’s sister Awhi, who went on to be a guide dog to a blind student attending university.
Bradley said Archie helps him “in every facet of life”.
“He’s company for one thing.
“Everyone loves him, he likes to be the centre of attention.
“People can live, not a completely ordinary life, but very close to it in terms of getting out into the community and participating in things.
“They really give you your independence.
“What they do for blind people is absolutely immeasurable.”
Bradley was diagnosed with glaucoma at 16, but wouldn’t begin to accept his vision loss and reach out for help until 15 years later.