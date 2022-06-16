Graeme Main with daughter Aoife in her All Blacks shirt on the sidelines at the Black Ferns open training on Pohe Island. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Black Ferns have just landed for training in Whangārei this week but they are already inspiring the next generation of women's rugby.

Northland local Graeme Main and his daughter, Aoife, visited Pohe Island to watch the players practice.

Main said he previously worked for the All Blacks and spent three years travelling around the world as a tour guide.

The Black Ferns huddle at a practice training at Pohe Island before the Pacific Four Series final round in the weekend. Photo / Tania Whyte

A fan of the sport, Main said he's been promoting rugby to his two young daughters, including three-and-a-half-year-old Aoife, who was dressed in an All Blacks shirt.

"She picked her outfit today," said Main.

Northland's Krystal Murray returned to the region with her team to practice before the big game on Saturday.

The Black Ferns get into a scrummaging session while training at Pohe Island. Photo / Tania Whyte.

Last year Murray made her Black Ferns debut against England in Exeter.

Murray has played at both prop and number 8 for Northland and is the Union's top women's point scorer.

Northland-born Krystal Murray at the Black Ferns training at Pohe Island. Photo / Tania Whyte

Her selection in the Black Ferns sees her become a double international.

The Black Ferns will play the US Women's team as part of the Pacific Four Series on June 18 at Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei.

At their last game, the Black Ferns shut out Canada, the world No 3, in Waitakere with a whopping 28-0 win.