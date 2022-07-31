Books were in hot demand at the annual Great New Zealand Book Sale. Photo / Tania Whyte

Books were in hot demand at the annual Great New Zealand Book Sale. Photo / Tania Whyte

Organisers of the annual Zonta book sale gave this year's event a thumbs-up, both on the numbers that flocked to the book fair and the amount raised.

The 29th Great New Zealand Book Sale, hosted by the Zonta Clubs of Whangārei and Mangakahia Lions, was held on Saturday and yesterday at a new venue.

Co-organiser Barbara MacDonald said organisers were happy with the number of people attending, even yesterday, which was normally quieter.

"We're extremely pleased with the response and the turnout."

The sale had taken more money than last year, she added, although they were still waiting on a final figure.

The sale grossed $47,000 last year before expenses, with profits going to charitable causes.

Evie Coats and Elouise Sommi from Hurupaki School stocking up on books at the sale. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Zonta Foundation for Women is a global not-for-profit charitable organisation that has been active in New Zealand for 50 years.

The district project for the past two years has been to support grandparents raising grandchildren.

The organising team was hit by Covid this year, which took out a number of volunteers.

This year's sale was held in the old Smiths City building on Porowini Rd. In previous years it has been held at Forum North, and at a space at the Town Basin last year.

The new venue made it easier for organisers to store and sort books on site, rather than transporting them twice.

MacDonald said this made it difficult to see just how many books had been sold compared to previous years, but there were a number of empty tables by early Sunday afternoon.

"Every year's different, we're in a different venue every year. Let's just say it'll be a very successful weekend and we're very pleased."

Annette Griffin and Denise Allen browse paperbacks. Photo / Tania Whyte

Thousands of books were on sale, collected over a period of six weeks, including fiction, non-fiction, history, biographies, gardening, cooking, art, poetry and music.

Children's books and paperback fiction have been the most popular categories.