Bay of Islands hapū achieve Ngāpuhi-first Treaty of Waitangi milestone

A new era is dawning for Treaty of Waitangi negotations over this Bay of Islands vista, after Ngāpuhi’s first Crown Deed of Mandate recognition for a local hapū grouping. Te Whakaaetanga Trust’s claim stretches from Purerua Peninsula (foreground)to Cape Brett and includes the Ipipiri Islands
A Bay of Islands trust representing four Ngāpuhi hapū groupings has achieved a major milestone in its Treaty of Waitangi negotiations.
The trust received its Crown Deed of Mandate recognition on July 16 – the first for a group of Ngāpuhi hapū.
Te Whakaaetanga Trust chairman Herb Rihari (Ngāti Torehinaki Matakā) said the milestone was of “historical significance”.
“Te Whakaaetanga is looking forward to discussing and negotiating the full spectrum of their redress options,” Rihari said.
Ngāpuhi – New Zealand’s largest iwi with almost 185,000 people – has not yet achieved Treaty of Waitangi settlement.
The hapū grouping’s area of claim encompasses most of Pēwhairangi/the Bay of Islands.
It includes the eastern Bay of Islands’ Ipipiri Islands, where wealthy American writer Zane Grey set up his gamefishing base at Urupukapuka Island’s Otehei Bay in 1926, going on to dub New Zealand the “Angler’s El Dorado”.
It also includes Motukōkako (Piercy Island), which features the internationally famous Hole in the Rock boat trip tourist destination, and Cape Brett.