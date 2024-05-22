Voyager 2023 media awards
Bay News: Young brothers get award for collecting rubbish; New Steiner classroom at Pakaraka

Sandy Myhre
By
6 mins to read
All dressed up and ready to run, competitors in the Hotprintz Run Festival Paihia, 2023. Photo / Supplied

A certificate recognises effort

The Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board decided to establish a programme whereby the board can recognise people it considers have provided exceptional service to the community.

Board member Lane Ayr presented

