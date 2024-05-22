All dressed up and ready to run, competitors in the Hotprintz Run Festival Paihia, 2023. Photo / Supplied

A certificate recognises effort

The Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board decided to establish a programme whereby the board can recognise people it considers have provided exceptional service to the community.

Board member Lane Ayr presented the first two certificates to brothers, Hao Yang Liang and Benjamin Lan, for their efforts in collecting rubbish in the Kerikeri Domain. The presentation was made at a Riverview School assembly.

During the presentation, it became apparent these two boys had even used some of their own funds to supply equipment.

Ayr said he first noticed a story on Facebook about the Kerikeri Domain and, since he was Chair of the Domain Working Group, anything to do with the domain captured his attention.

“I made some inquires and decided to see what we as a Community Board could do to recognise these two young gentlemen.”

He said the driving force behind the two boys “is definitely their mother Yinni” who runs the Lunchbox Bakery in Kerikeri.

He drafted a format for the certificates and presented to board members for approval. As it was his concept it was agreed he would make the first presentation.

The Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board members can make nominations for certificates at each board meeting.

Benejamin Lan (left) and Hao Yang Liang with Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board member Lane Ayr. The boys received certificates of appreciation at Riverview School assembly for picking up rubbish in the Kerikeri Domain. Photo / Supplied

Flood deflection work for Kawakawa

A project to build flood protection from the Waiomio River has started and is expected to be completed ahead of schedule.

The $650,000 project saw the construction of a deflection bank to protect low-lying businesses along Old Whangae Rd and Kawakawa’s main street from flooding into the township.

The project aims to give one-in-50-year flood protection from the river and is jointly funded by the Government through the Cyclone Recovery fund ($350,000) and the Northland Regional Council ($300,000).

It involves construction of a metre-high, 200m-long deflection bank that will redirect flood water on to the opposite and expansive floodplain. The floodplain is 900m wide, the protected area about 100m wide.

The relatively small, protected area means the development has negligible adverse effect on surrounding farmland and public infrastructure.

Northland Regional Council Rivers Project Manager, Meg Tyler, at the site of the project to protect low-lying business on Old Whangae Road and Kawakawa’s main street. Photo/Supplied

The deflection bank joins the existing bund in the Hundertwasser library park and follows the bank of the Waiomio River downstream towards the town’s three road bridges. The Old Whangae Road bridge is half-way down the bank and had to be raised 700mm to tie in with the deflection bank crest.

The removal of weeds and willows down the length of the river has been completed with the assistance of the local project group, Te Papa Pa Orooro. Two flood-gated culverts will be installed in the bank to drain stormwater from the Kawakawa township.

When the story was posted to Facebook last week, Graham Collins disagreed with what the regional council was doing.

“If you think that’s going to work you should stop fooling yourself. Go ask the Palmerston North Regional Council what happened with the Rangatikei River. Tried all sorts there, nothing worked. I know how to fix it but that information costs as it’s taken me a long time to learn and it’s my business but good luck, you’ll need it.”

Hot to trot

On Sunday, May 26 the Hotprintz Bay of Islands Run/Walk Festival takes place in and around the Bay of Islands.

The event is hosted by Sport Northland Events and offers four choices of distances to be contested.

The 6km event is walk only. Two walk-run events are the 8.7km and, for the more ambitious or more fit contestants, there is the 22km event.

One of the runners in the Hotprintz Run Walk Festival in Paihia 2023. Photo / Supplied

A new distance this year is the Trek Trail & Fish 50km Ultra event. It doesn’t mean the contestants stop and fish along the way - that’s the name of the sponsor.

The scenic course encompasses stunning views across the Bay as contestants navigate their way along Paihia’s waterfront and includes access to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds and the Waitangi Mountain bike park.

The 22km distance and the 50km ultra distance are both what is called “cupless”. It means water isn’t offered along the way, so contestants need to carry their own water bottle or hydration pack.

The Ultra Marathon starts at 6am, the 22km marathon starts at 7.30am and the 8.7km and 6km events start at 8am.

The event attracts participants from all walks of life, all cultures and all ages. Those under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

Organisers are expecting around 110 to start the 50km ultra event and around 1000 entrants for the other three distances.

New Steiner classroom at Pakaraka

In the past few years, a group of parents and educators at Pakaraka School have worked hard to get a Steiner primary level classroom opened to follow on from the kindergarten there, which has been running for 12 years,

This year their goal was achieved and it’s a first of its kind in New Zealand to be run in a mainstream school. Montessori units already exist within mainstream schools but not Steiner until now.

The Steiner classroom at Pakaraka School, all set up for its first 10 ten students. Photo/Supplied

It is run under the umbrella of the Bay of Islands Waldorf Education Trust, which was set up when the Oromahoe kindergarten and the playgroup at the Waimate North Mission House began.

Jane Edwards, the chairperson of the trust, said as with all Steiner schools and kindergartens the fact it was now operating was due to a group of parents and educators.

Blackboard etchings from the Steiner teacher, Geraldine Pinao, at Pakaraka School near Kawakawa. Photo/Supplied

“They wanted this kind of education for their own children, and they believe it is valuable to the wider community as well.”

The class began at the beginning of the year with six students and is now welcoming its 10th student. There is one teacher in the Whaea unit, Geraldine Pinao, and two very experienced relievers.

As for the cost of setting it up and have the classroom running, Jane Edwards says it’s very hard to give an exact figure.

“We have required parents to make significant contributions through donations and we have held many fundraisers over the two years it took to get it started.

“Parents and the community have volunteered huge amounts of time and resources to make it happen and a larger roll would help to contribute to the success of both units.”

She said they, as a group, are going to have to think creatively about how to thrive in this beginning period and they will be applying for grants this year.