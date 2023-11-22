Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: Strange skeleton identified; Floral blast from the past makes an appearance; Christmas carols back

Sandy Myhre
By
7 mins to read
The popular Christmas Carols @ Pompallier in Russell is set to return after a three-year hiatus. Photo/Sandy Myhre

The popular Christmas Carols @ Pompallier in Russell is set to return after a three-year hiatus. Photo/Sandy Myhre

Two business associations merge

Business Paihia and the Russell Business Association have agreed to merge as one entity and held their first meeting last Tuesday.

The Bay of Islands Business Association will be the new

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate