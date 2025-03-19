Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: Stoat traps laid by volunteers to protect kiwi in Ōpua Forest; Custodian of Paihia says farewell

Sandy Myhre
By
Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.·nzme·
6 mins to read

Volunteers for Bay Bush Action line up for a briefing before venturing into the Ōpua Forest to lay stoat traps.

Volunteers for Bay Bush Action line up for a briefing before venturing into the Ōpua Forest to lay stoat traps.

Getting into action in the bush

Last month, the charity Bay Bush Action enticed 16 volunteers to lay down stoat traps in the Ōpua Forest.

They came from Whangārei, Kerikeri and numerous places in between and included Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford and her husband and some “very fit, very strong” wāhine.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate