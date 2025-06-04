Bay News: Matariki and Puanga, a tale of two star clusters

Pleiades is derived from the Greek for “plein” meaning to sail. The cluster’s appearance in the morning sky marked the beginning of the sailing season in the Mediterranean.

In Japan it’s known as Subaru and the logo of the cars of that company feature the cluster.

Matariki, in fact, is a term not used by all Māori. Some use the rise of Puanga (Rigel) or other stars to mark the new year and yet both are equally important.

The mid-winter star cluster known by Māori as Matariki.

Puanga is a single bright star in the Orion constellation visible in the early morning sky but higher than Matariki.

The star is observed by iwi in the west including parts of Te Tai Tokerau, those around Whanganui, Taranaki, and the South Island.

Puanga is given prominence mainly because some iwi struggle to see Matariki clearly from their locality and therefore look to the next important star near Matariki. That star is Puanga.

This is not a rejection of Matariki as many iwi will still refer to Matariki and the other names in the constellation in their tribal narrative. However, Puanga is given preference.

The Hihiaua Cultural Centre, based in Whangārei, celebrates Puanga-Matariki as:

“Just as the ngahere thrives through diversity – where kauri, rimu, tōtara, and countless others each contribute their unique strengths – so too must our community interweave our diverse talents and perspectives.

“In Te Tai Tokerau the appearance of Matariki heralds a time of remembrance, joy, and peace. It is a time for communities to come together and celebrate.”

The Bay of Islands generally celebrates the two and events in the area are promoted by Jacman Entertainment as the Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival which will present experiences and feasts across the Bay during the period starting on Saturday, June 14, and continuing until Saturday, June 28.

There is a packed programme including the popular Matariki dawn cruises, whānau days out, workshops, waiata, and story-telling.

Paihia:

Terra Restaurant has a Taste of Matariki dégustation offering a six-course menu featuring distinctive ingredients from Aotearoa, presented by the chefs in their inspirational style. A Taste of Matariki is available from June 18 – 29.

Terra Restaurant’s Taste of Matariki dégustation offering a six-course menu.

Business Bay of Islands presents Moana on the outdoor screen at the Paihia Village Green, on Friday, June 20 (the Matariki public holiday). It’s a free family event.

Waitangi:

Waitangi Treaty Grounds will be open free of charge on Sunday, June 22. In what has become a much-loved annual tradition, the grounds will be free to explore with a full programme of guided tours, cultural performances, and access to museums.

The Ngātokimatawhaorua, the world’s largest ceremonial waka, sheltered under Te Korowai ō Maikuku near Hobson Beach, Waitangi. The Waitangi Treaty Grounds will be open to all on Sunday, June 22.

Kerikeri:

Kerikeri’s Turner Centre presents Ngā Reta, a solo show about identity, whakapapa, and the pull of home on Saturday, June 14. This show is performed entirely in te reo Māori.

A Matariki celebration of kapa haka, music and dance takes place on Sunday, June 22. Both shows at the Turner Centre have a “pay what you can afford” model.

Russell-Kororāreka:

The Duke of Marlborough, Russell-Kororāreka, on Saturday, June 28 hosts the fifth annual Tohunga Tumau: Puanga Matariki Dinner.

Preparing the hāngī outside the Duke of Marlborough Hotel in Russell-Kororāreka for the Matariki feast.

This exclusive evening will feature a culinary experience of fine dining with the best of modern Māori cuisine, celebrating the unique flavours of Kai Māori. Each course will be matched with an exceptional Northland or Māori-produced wine.

The Bay:

“The Matariki Dawn Cruise is an event unique to this area. It will connect to Matariki-Puanga on the moana. Saturday, June 21, no-one else in the country has this experience,” says Ahipara tohunga Rueben Taipari.

“Our collective of practitioners of matauranga Māori will perform various karakia and waiata to send the burdens of the past year away and to invite a fresh year forward with the appearance of Matariki-Puanga.

“This is a private moment of sharing the benefits of our Māori culture knowledge with the participants. Everyone will have a different experience during the ceremony and that is the aspiration of the practitioners,” he said.

Kawakawa:

The Bay of Islands Vintage Railway is bringing a scenic river Dusk Train and Hākari. There will be cultural kōrero, star-gazing and native bird calls at Taumarere Long Bridge followed by a Matariki inspired buffet feast.

The dusk journey by the BOI Vintage Railways to celebrate Matariki.

Overview:

Activities mainly take place over the Matariki long weekend. The festival has been developed in collaboration with local iwi, businesses and tourism operators.

There is an extensive range of accommodation options for individuals, couples, families, and groups of friends, from campsites to luxury lodges and everything in between.

For more detailed information on events and how to buy tickets visit matarikinz.com. For more Matariki long weekend info visit northlandnz.com.