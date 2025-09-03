Advertisement
Bay News: Kerikeri volunteer group marks 25 years of conservation success

Sandy Myhre
By
Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.·nzme·
6 mins to read

Theresa Vujcich, one of a team of around 15 volunteers who work weekly in Kerikeri’s Shade House.

A self-funding volunteer community group in Kerikeri called The Shade House has just celebrated 25 years since its inception.

The social services enterprise grows plants and seedlings for rehabilitation projects from landcare groups to private groups and farmers wanting to plant in riparian areas. The scope of the enterprise covers

