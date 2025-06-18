It was this history that got him interested in writing a history of boats that have plied the Bay of Islands. When he sold the store he retired to become a “fulltime historian” and his current weighty tome has taken five years to complete.

Boats of the Bay of Islands – 100 Years of The Ferries and Tourist Boats of the Bay of Islands – covers the years from 1920 to today.

Marine historian, Greg Philpott, with his book “Boats of the Bay, 100 Years of Ferries and Tourist Boats in the Bay of Islands” Photo/Sandy Myhre

The Waitere, for instance, was built in 1944 and spent most her life in Tauranga before coming to the Bay of Islands.

Also known as the Blue Ferry, she was starting her run from Russell to Paihia in April 2023 when it was hit by the powerboat Onepoto.

The collision caused significant damage to the Waitere, which later sank, and seriously injured the ferry’s master, Bill Elliott.

There are other boats whose names will be familiar to many a long-term Russell resident.

Bay Belle built in the Bay is now being refurbished as a floating pizzeria.

Kewpie, built in the Bay in 1953 and operated until 1973, is now happily operating on Tauranga Harbour.

Kewpie Too was built in the Bay in 1958 and operated there until the mid-1980s. She is still operating on the Kaipara Harbour. Waikare ll was built in Whangārei and operated in the Bay from 1973 until the 1980s. She is now operating on Lake Taupō.

There is Miss Knoxie lV /Miss Knoxie, built in 1946 and operated until 1973. She has had a varied life with numerous name changes – Knoxie lV / Miss Knoxie / Waikare / Miss Waiheke / Kawau Explorer / Bay Explorer / Explorer and now as MV Hogwash - one of the Red Boats fleet on Auckland Harbour.

Philpott’s is the first book in what’s intended to be a trilogy. The second book is “First Boats of the Bay” covering 1860 to 1920. The third book is about the business of running the boats and numerous companies that have been involved.

Fullers springs to mind, and Explore, but there have been companies such as Rex Marine, Mt Cook Airlines, Kings Tours and Dolphin Discoveries.

The book design and layout is by Steve Horsley of Port Albert near Wellsford and it has been printed by Benefitz on the North Shore. It retails for $75.

Given all that authorship, it’s surprising there’s yet another book in the making, this time a history of the famous cream trip which will come out in 2027.

Boats of the Bay is available either by email gregphilpott@xtra.co.nz or Facebook Messenger facebook.com/greg.philpott.75.

Village Arts celebrates iwi artists

Village Arts gallery in Hokianga is hosting the exhibition Te Iringa a Tūpoto.

The exhibition is a celebration of toi Māori, toi Ngāi Tūpoto and Ngāti Here.

Ngāi Tūpoto is a hapū from the northern side of the Hokianga Harbour, part of the Te Rarawa iwi. The marae is also called Ngāi Tūpoto.

All the artists in the exhibition whakapapa (have genealogical links) to Ngāī Tūpoto and all are descendants of the tupuna (grandfather) Tūpoto.

Some of the artists were born in Hokianga, others beyond the rohe, but they are all related through whānau. Their artworks reflect who they are and their life journeys. Some have turned to toi Māori later in life, for others it has been their life’s work.

Hokianga artist, Anaru Ruka, is exhibiting a piece called Tupoto at the Village Arts Gallery.

One of the artists is Ana Iti, who won the prestigious art award the Walters Prize in 2024. Others are Nikau Hindin, Ernest Harris, Wendy Henwood, Fiona Gates, Henare Rawiri, Arohanui Harris, Reva Mendes, Tohu Harris, Anaru Ruka, Dawn Harris, Italy Thompson and Nikau Campbell.

The exhibition is held during Matariki, the newest holiday and yet the oldest celebration similar to the art exhibition being held in Russell at Haratū Marae.

Fiona Gates from the Hokianga is exhibiting ‘Finding Matariki’ celebrating the star cluster at the Village Arts Gallery.

In this exhibition the artists are joined together by whakapapa to those who have gone before; the star pōhutukawa guides the memories back to them. Hiwaiterangi allows the artists to explore their dreams through their mahi toi, their art, and propels them forwards.

The exhibition opened on June 14 and runs through to Sunday, July 27. The venue is open daily except on Mondays.

Yellowtail tournament celebrates the long haul

This year’s Yellowtail fishing tournament, run through the Bay of Islands Swordfish Club in Russell, last week attracted a slew of boats and competitors from around New Zealand and Australia.

It’s the 55th running of the event. There are 123 fishers in 35 teams which includes 12 junior teams and 13 ladies teams.

There are awards for the Hardest Trying Junior, the Most Promising Junior, the Most Meritorious Catch and the self-evident Mr Bottomley Award.

On the first day Charlotte Rowe from the Bay of Islands Swordfish Club took out the top prize, fishing from her boat Rowe De’O, hauled in a yellowtail weighing 24.50kg. It was 1.90kg more than the second place-getter.

Charlotte Rowe was a winner on the first day of the Yellowtail Fishing Tournament in Russell from her boat Rowe De’O.

Unusually there were three women in the top seven on day one – Charlotte Rowe, Rochelle Davey (both from BOISC) and Australian Sharon Oates, from the Victoria Game Fishing Club.

Day two was relatively quiet.

Again it was a woman who featured twice in the top six. Faith Martin from Rowe De’O brought home two yellowtails, one at 19.60kgs and the other at 17.85kgs.

By day three it was noted that Olliver Pask aboard Opportunity II would have captured a national junior yellowtail record, except the sharks got to it first.

Steve Laurie fishing from the boat Charge d’ Affair in the Yellowtail Fishing Tournament, Russell.

Day four, the final day, proved windy, the sea rough and a few anglers came in early empty-handed.

Blair Drinkwater fishing from GPS hauled in the heaviest yellowtail of the day at 26.30kg which beat Charlotte Rowe on day one by 1.80kg.

Overall there were 146 fish caught – 102 yellowtails weighed, 29 measured and released, eight snapper and two bronze whalers.