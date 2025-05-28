Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: Flock! The Musical showcases local talent at the Turner Centre

Sandy Myhre
By
Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.·nzme·
7 mins to read

Some of the sheep characters in Flock!, The Musical, by Maura Bailie-Bellew. Photo / Flash Gordon Photography

Some of the sheep characters in Flock!, The Musical, by Maura Bailie-Bellew. Photo / Flash Gordon Photography

Five years in the making

It’s been five years in the making but now Flock! The Musical is set for the Turner Centre in mid-June. It’s a totally local production.

Flock! has been written by Maura Bailie-Bellew who has also made most of the costumes and masks. The music

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate