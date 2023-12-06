Bay News: Festive cheer comes to Kerikeri; safety lights turned on at Ōpua

The little Christmas fairies strut their stuff in the 2022 Christmas parade held in the Kerikeri Domain.

Although Paihia officially started the first round of Christmas parades, last Saturday saw the Waipapa Pine Community Christmas tree lit up for the first time.

It was a pre-event to lighting the spectacular 8-metre-high community Christmas tree in Kerikeri, outside the Proctor Library on Cobham Rd.

The lighting of the tree was followed by carols, kai and candy canes as well as coffee, hot chocolate, soft drinks and gourmet hot dogs. The event was free, thanks to business sponsors.

Last year’s Kerikeri Christmas in the Domain attracted more than 5000 whānau and the Christmas elves have been busy again planning a fun-packed evening that features inflatables, action zones, entertainment and kai stalls.

Just about everything this year is sponsored. The McDonald’s McBounce Zone has a large obstacle course, epic slide, jousting, soccer darts and a whole heap of bouncy castles to enjoy. All are free.

The Grinch is hiding in the McCondachs Whoville Zone, which features an 8m-high rock climbing wall. The Arvida Action Zone challenges mums or dads to a sack race or a tug-of-war.

Then there’s the New World Kerikeri Stage that will feature Gerry Paul and the Elephant Tree Band, DJ Jingle and the Chief Elf – Toast from More FM.

The Bunnings Bake-Off sees businesses compete in the BBQ Challenge, judged by “low and slow” celebrity Ash Matuschka, who can currently be seen on TVNZ’s Cooks on Fire.

The Beds R Us/La-Z-Boy Christmas Parade begins at 5pm. The theme this year is “Under the Sea” and Santa is expected to dive in to join the sea life, sailors and mermaids. Prizes will be awarded to adults and kids for the best costume.

The Kerikeri Christmas Festival is orchestrated by Our Kerikeri Community Charitable Trust.

A giant Santa dominates the Kerikeri Domain in 2022 where the popular Christmas Festival was held.





Safety lights turned on at Ōpua

Work is underway to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians on the junction of Ōpua’s Franklin St, English Bay Rd, Oromahoe Rd and State Highway 11.

A 60km/h speed limit has been introduced, as well as electronic safety signs that can be activated by cyclists and pedestrians.

Ōpua Primary School and the wider community are being advised to ensure pedestrians, and particularly children, know that the electronic lights are a warning to motorists, triggering flashing lights and a lit-up bicycle symbol. There are no red lights stopping the vehicles, so pedestrians and cyclists must cross with care.

The Oromahoe and Whangae roads cycle route is recommended for adult cyclists. It is an alternative to the Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail along the rail corridor. The route includes cyclists using the Bay of Islands Vintage Railway train that connects cyclists between Ōpua and Kawakawa with pick-up points at Te AkeAke and Taumarere.

The new electronic safety light in Ōpua that can be operated by pedestrians and cyclists.

The Far North District Council will continue with safety improvements, including improved sight lines and creating a smoother road surface on Oromahoe and Whangae roads.

Direction signs are also being installed to help cyclists using the alternative route, while further improvements are being made to a section of the trail between Kawakawa and Whangae Rd to better withstand floods that can affect the area.

Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail is working on a design for a permanent cycle route that would run alongside the train inside the rail corridor between Ōpua and Kawakawa.

Celebrating Christmas Bays style

Jockeying for position in last year’s Russell Christmas Parade were the local “horses”.

Paihia kicked things off first in the Christmas parade stakes with its themed “144 islands” parade on December 1. That was to be followed by Kerikeri on December 9 and Russell the next day.

Russell has a raft of activities planned right through to the end of January 2024, starting with its Christmas parade at 3pm on December 10 along the waterfront.

Various organisations are already involved in creating floats ranging from the Russell Voluntary Fire Brigade, which invariably enters a float to the Russell Playcentre and several “in-betweens”.

Immediately after the Christmas parade, there is a community fun day at Long Beach that has free sausages, hamburgers, drinks, ice blocks and chips. This event has been funded by the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board.

There is a sandcastle competition, a tug of war, beach volleyball and face painting. There is an area set up for the kids to sell their “bits and bobs”, from candles to decorations to baking and cards. This year a young Russellite will be doing an aerial display under the fig tree.

During the week of these activities, there is a drive for food hampers that can be given to the community. The dropoff points are Bay Four Square, Wood to Water and the Russell Medical Centre.

The Russell Voluntary Fire Brigade gets into the swing of things in last year’s Russell Christmas Parade.

In between there is a “light up Russell” campaign to get as many houses as possible in Russell and Okiato lit up for Christmas. A list of the participating homes is being drawn up and will be published on the Russell Community Noticeboard on Facebook.

At the end of the year, the Russell Kids Fishing Competition will take place on the Russell Wharf on December 30.

To round off this flurry of activity, there is the Russell Paramedics Awareness Day on January 20, held at the Village Green.

Finally, it is Kaikohe’s turn. After a breather in Kaitāia, Santa will make his appearance there on December 15. The parade begins on Wihongi St, turns right onto Broadway then to Tawanui St, where it will turn around and make its way back to Wihongi St.

Brian and Bronwyn swing into Kerikeri

It’s been described as a “raunchy new stage show” and it’s about to invade the Turner Centre in Kerikeri.

Brian ’n’ Bronwyn revolves around a couple of Australian B&B hosts who resort to wooing their customers in a haphazard attempt to rekindle their lost love. It stars Siobhan Marshall and Millen Baird who are married in real life.

Marshall is best known for her role as Pascalle West from Outrageous Fortune. Baird is an actor-writer known for End of Daze in 2013.

The show premiered in Taranaki in September to packed houses over two nights and the audience included Baird’s New Plymouth family, who were reportedly “horrified”.

Brian is described as a disgraced former race caller fired for incompetence, while Bronwyn is a dog whisperer who busted a dog-fighting ring and is now being chased by the Murderous Wasps gang.

Siobhan Marshall and Millen Baird playing husband and wife Brian and Bronwyn.

The script might have been altered since Taranaki because the show doesn’t have that kind of blurb for Kerikeri but at least up north Marshall can embarrass her family, who are all based there.

The inspiration for the show came from the couple’s efforts at hosting a B&B in Los Angeles.

“We’ve also stayed in some pretty interesting B&Bs hosted by some really unique people,” Marshall said. “Some of them want to connect on a deeper level, not necessarily sexual, but we ran with that idea anyway and we thought it was pretty funny.”

Baird said it was a blast sharing the stage with his wife.

“I’ve really had to up my game. She’s a pro and I often have to stop smiling at her and remember my lines.”

Brian ’n’ Bronwyn, February 17, 8pm, Turner Centre Theatre Bar www.turnewrcentre.co.nz