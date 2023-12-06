Voyager 2023 media awards
Bay News: Festive cheer comes to Kerikeri; safety lights turned on at Ōpua

Sandy Myhre
By
6 mins to read
The little Christmas fairies strut their stuff in the 2022 Christmas parade held in the Kerikeri Domain.

Although Paihia officially started the first round of Christmas parades, last Saturday saw the Waipapa Pine Community Christmas tree lit up for the first time.

It was a pre-event to lighting the spectacular 8-metre-high community

