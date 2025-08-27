Bay News: Coping with erosion on Russell’s waterfront

It was authored after discussions with Far North District Council and Far North Holdings Limited as local stakeholders.

The report recommended as a short-term solution that the water off the Town Hall’s roof be diverted into the stormwater system.

For a longer-term resolution, the report suggests urgent work to stabilise erosion at the cannon site and in front of Gables Restaurant before summer visitors arrive.

FNDC has agreed to fund urgent remediation work, hoped to be completed by the end of October.

The cannon on the Russell waterfront with Gables Restaurant in the background. Photo / Sandy Myhre

The report outlined longer-term resolutions which will form the basis of discussion within the community. The community is likely to confront more coastal events in the future with rising sea levels.

The report asks the community to consider potential 40-year solutions.

It said the goal is to have any long-term solution agreed with council then adopted so that it then goes into the Long Term 10-year plan.

“This would attract funding for any major work and provide an ongoing ability to reinstate the beach when these events occur within a fully consented and agreed process.”

The report said the overall outcome is to maintain the waterfront as a high-value amenity space for all to enjoy for many more years.

There will be a public engagement process in September and October although the community is already engaged in discussion through social media.

Young artists go on display in Kerikeri

Springbank School students near Kerikeri are preparing for the Young Artists Exhibition at the Turner Centre.

The annual Young Artists Show is on again at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri in September.

The month-long exhibition showcases original works by students from nearly every Far North high school. This year’s theme is Te Whenua Tapu, the sacred land.

The artists work on canvases measuring 40cm x 60cm supplied by Arts XL Charitable Trust. The Art in Kerikeri volunteer group co-ordinated the exhibition as part of their commitment to fostering visual arts in the community.

The young artists are supported by their art teachers who have been described as the linchpin of the event’s success. About 50 artist students are exhibiting.

For the first time, the show features a competition with prizes for winners and runners-up in two categories: Years 10-11 and Years 12-13.

The awards will be announced at the opening night, and guests can vote for the People’s Choice Award.

Springbank School student Toni Warren’s artwork, Balancing Worlds: Gravity and Tentacles, displayed at last year’s Young Artist Exhibition.

The opening event is free. After opening night, the exhibition will show from 9am to 2pm during theatre events and week days.

Visitors are encouraged to call ahead on (09) 407 0260 to confirm viewing times, as the bar space may occasionally host private functions.

Young Artists Show, Turner Centre, Tuesday September 2, 5pm – 7pm, Theatre Bar.

Masterworks at the church

Last week a trio of musicians came to Russell from Auckland to perform in Christ Church. Built in 1835, it is the oldest working church in New Zealand.

They were there at the invitation of Chris Swannell, vicar at the church and Michael Hooper a church warden. Hooper and Swannell have sponsored the Auckland Philharmonia for nearly 30 years, hence their connection with musicians.

“Originally, they were going to play at Riverside, our BNB, but we all decided to upscale it to the church,” said Hooper.

Masterworks, the trio of timpanist, flautist and piano playing at Christ Church in Russell. Photo / Sandy Myhre

The musicians played under the title of Masterworks for marimba, flute and piano.

On the marimba was Steve Logan, Section Principal Timpanist of the Auckland Philharmonia, a role he has held since 2016. On the flute was Dr Luca Manghi, Associate Principal Flute of the Auckland Philharmonia and on keyboard as repetiteur (accompanist) was David Kelly from New Zealand Opera.

The programme was varied with the well-known Fantasia in f minor by Mozart and the Bridal Suite from Leonard Bernstein with its 11 variations including the prelude.

But there was a surprise with one piece making its nationwide, some would say international, premiere debut at the church.

Cloud Piercer was composed especially for Steve Logan by Hannah Kagawa who said she spent her childhood in a national park beneath Aoraki-Mount Cook.

Steve Logan on the marimba. Photo / Sandy Myhre

“It is named because the mountain is often seen piercing the wispy clouds around her luminescent white peak,” she said.

Orchestral sample A Flint and a Spark was composed for Luca Manghi and Steve Logan by Michael Williams, a well-known composer of contemporary classical music. The orchestral illustration recalls striking a flint and igniting a spark.

Art Miniatures was composed for Luca Manghi and David Kelly and was based on the works from the Arts House Trust Collection.

A Steve Logan solo on the xylophone was familiar; it was a rendition of Dem Bones by James Welden Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson composed about 1927. The audience recognised the tune even if played with an unfamiliar musical instrument.

The night finished with the Dolly Suite by Gabriel Fauré which was originally written for piano four hands. It has six variations and was composed as a birthday gift for the daughter of Fauré’s mistress.

Some of the funds raised at the concert will be given back as koha to the church for the conservation fund.