Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: Climate scientist to give talk in Kerikeri, Changes to speed limits in Paihia

Sandy Myhre
By
6 mins to read
Climate scientist and guitarist, Dr Dave Lowe, combining a talk at the Turner Centre with visiting the Bay of Islands Jazz & Blues Festival

Climate scientist and guitarist, Dr Dave Lowe, combining a talk at the Turner Centre with visiting the Bay of Islands Jazz & Blues Festival

Climate scientist to give talk in Kerikeri

Vision Kerikeri in conjunction with Carbon Neutral NZ Trust is hosting renowned client scientist Dr Dave Lowe at the Turner Centre.

Lowe established the Baring Head air monitoring

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate