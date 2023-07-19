Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Bay News: All go for walking weekend; Waitangi Trust gets new CEO

Sandy Myhre
By
7 mins to read
The photo taken by William Fuller of Moturua Island that formed the basis of the poster designed by Troy Packer. Photo / William Fuller

The photo taken by William Fuller of Moturua Island that formed the basis of the poster designed by Troy Packer. Photo / William Fuller

The Bay of Islands Walking Weekend takes place over four days from October 12-15. The guided walks include a large variety of tracks on islands and remote spots on the peninsular which are often hard

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate