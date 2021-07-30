Back with beer and chicken: Popular pub reopens with new owners

New co-owners of Roost (formerly known as Killer Prawn) Mike Aldred and Reema Gandhi said they had a busy fist couple of weeks since its opening. Photo / Tania Whyte

An easy menu and a welcoming ambience – that's what the new co-owners of Roost on Bank St hope will be a recipe for success in their revamped bar.

While Whangārei folk will be familiar with the venue – formerly known as Killer Prawn – Mike Aldred and Reema Gandhi have managed to breathe new life into its red bricks with a stylish and modern industrial interior.

"We felt Whangārei was ready for something new," Aldred said.

"And we wanted to create something specifically for locals," Gandhi added.

She said while tourism was great for the town, Covid had shown everyone that businesses couldn't fully rely on it.

"Instead, we wanted to have a place for people to hang out, have a beer with the mates and not feel rushed."

Choosing the old Killer Prawn location was part of the idea for creating familiarity for their customers.

With its industrial interior design Roost offers a low-key atmosphere with a stylish modern ambience. Photo / Tania Whyte

The "return home" feeling won't only affect old regulars but Aldred himself, who was standing behind the Killer Prawn bar for 21 years until 2017, shortly after the Sinclair family sold the business in 2017.

Both Gandhi, who is managing the kitchen, and Aldred, who is the boss behind the bar, had worked together at No.8 at the Town Basin until one day the idea of Roost was born.

During that time, Aldred was a finalist at the 2020 Northland Hospitality Awards in the Outstanding Bartender category.

He said it was good to return to his old stamping ground in the heart of town.

"It's such an iconic building. From here, you can watch the world go by."

That said, the co-owners are aware that shops front around them – particularly in the Strand Mall – are dark and empty.

"I have confidence that businesses will come back," Aldred said. "It is sad to see so many empty shops, but since we've moved in here, we saw a few new shops open on Bank St."

One day, they hope, the food court in the mall will spring back to life.

In the meantime, Roost is luring customers with an old faithful selection of beverages, including your Kiwi classics in the beer range: Steinlager, Lion Red, Speights (around $9) and Panhead for those seeking a craftier taste.

Mike Aldred and Reema Gandhi want to create a "feel-good" venue that welcomes a wide range of local folk. Photo / Tania Whyte

All cocktails bill at $18 and compile in a solid selection of standard drinks that have been spiced up creatively, such as the Maple Syrup Manhattan.

Gandhi described her menu as American comfort food, namely fried chicken (from $14) and American sandwiches (from $23).

Comfort is also the keyword that explains the venue's new name, "Roost". However, Aldred said he knew that "Killer Prawn" might stick a bit longer on people's minds.

"I'm happy to have the old name attached to this place. People have so many memories of it. I'm just glad to see life returning to the building."