Northern Advocate

Asbestos found at Whangārei Wastewater Treatment plant

4 minutes to read
Asbestos has been found in the main administration building at the Whangārei Wastewater Treatment plant on Kioreroa Rd.

By
Mike Dinsdale

Deputy editor

The discovery of asbestos at the Whangārei Wastewater Treatment plant has led the council to warn current and former staff members of the risk.

The presence of the hazardous toxic substance could lead to a

