Melanie Chandler-Winters with the soon-to-be-transformed wall of Cathay Cinemas in Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Three prizes of $1000 plus the chance to be part of a jumbo-sized outdoor art exhibition are up for grabs for Northland artists.

Community group Our Kerikeri is holding an art competition with the winning paintings to be scaled up and printed on panels measuring 2.4m by 2.4m.

The panels will then be mounted permanently on what is now a blank concrete wall on the side of Cathay Cinemas on Kerikeri's Hobson Ave.

The 20 best entries, which must be painted and measure 400mm x 400mm, will be displayed online and at Procter Library with the public voting for the three winners.

As well as $1000 cash the winners will receive $500 of Resene products.

The contest is the brainchild of Our Kerikeri member Melanie Chandler-Winters, who is also a creative adviser for Creative Northland.

''I felt we needed to bring all our artists together, and Our Kerikeri wanted to work on the beautification of the town.''

The panels would form part of a planned art trail around the Bay of Islands town.

''There's a lot more to come. I hope this will kick it off.''

All 20 semifinalists would receive prizes, Chandler-Winters said.

As of Friday 26 artists had registered for the contest.

The paintings had to reflect Our Kerikeri's vision statement, which could be found on the group's website, www.kerikeriourtown.co.nz, along with conditions and instructions on how to enter.

Entries close at 5pm on April 15; voting will take place from April 18-27.

A judging panel will choose the 20 semifinalists.