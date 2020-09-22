A digger working on land where the Marsden Point Oil Refinery's pipeline to Auckland was cut by a digger three years ago caused concern yesterday, but there was no risk to the pipe from the work, Refining NZ says.

A concerned member of the public rang the refinery, and the Northern Advocate, yesterday to say he had spotted a digger working on land where the pipeline was cut on September 20, 2017.

The cut caused major problems and reduced the amount of fuel that could be piped to Auckland, with aviation fuel supply particularly hard-hit.

Refining NZ said it checked out the work yesterday and was satisfied it is well away from where the pipeline runs through the property.

Anika Moa to play in Kerikeri

Anika Moa will be performing an intimate show at the Plough & Feather Tap Room & Kitchen in Kerikeri on Thursday, October 8.

Moa is one of the country's favourite songstresses, with a career spanning over 20 years and a cabinet full of awards.

Doors open at 7pm, with support from singer-songwriter Chris Sanders.

Tickets are $79 plus booking fees from Eventfinda.co.nz or at the venue.

Meet the Candidates evening

Advertisement

The Ruakākā Residents and Ratepayers Association will be hosting a Meet the Election Candidates evening on Friday, September 25.

It will commence at 7pm and is being held in the lounge of the Ruakākā Recreation Centre, Takutai St, opposite Bream Bay College.

Candidates from both the Te Tai Tokerau and Whangārei electorates will be speaking.

Call to support public transport

Whangārei District Council is calling for continued Government financial support for public transport badly affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

The council said the Government had provided strong financial support until June 30, but more was needed as under-pressure public transport providers continued to deal with the pandemic's impact locally.

The Government has already financially supported councils via Waka Kotahi NZTA to continue to provide public transport during Covid-19 restriction levels up to the end of June.

WDC said this had enabled councils to continue providing public transport for people providing essential services and for the public to receive essential services.

But it said ongoing funding from that point was needed to continue maintaining public transport viability during the recovery phase.

The WDC call came in support of a Local Government New Zealand remit along these lines, supporting a call to the Government on behalf of all councils that it should work to maintain public transport's financial viability during the Covid-19 crisis.

WDC said the Government's financial support was important to maintain financial viability during the recovery phase. Public transport is classed as an essential service.

Property development presentation

The founder of a scheme to put people and communities at the centre of property development is giving a presentation in Kerikeri on Monday. Camia Young, an architect and founder of the Christchurch-based Office for Holistic Urbanism (OHU), will speak at the Cornerstone Church/Whare Karakia o Manako, at the corner of the Heritage Bypass, from 6.30pm on Monday. Her talk will be followed by a Q&A session and light refreshments from The Veggie Tree. Entry by $10 koha to cover costs.