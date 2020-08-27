Whangārei-based lawyer Tania Tetitaha will be sworn in as Northland's new coroner today.

Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall announced Tetitaha will replace Brandt Shortland who was appointed a judge of the District Court this year.

"I'm pleased to have Tetitaha join the Coroners Court," Judge Marshall said.

"With 25 years' experience as a lawyer including as a member of the Employment Relations Authority from 2012 to 2019 and a member of the Legal Aid Review Panel, Coroner Tetitaha is well-versed in the demands of investigative work and I know will serve her community well," she said.

Tetitaha has a Bachelor of Laws from Victoria University in Wellington and also a Masters in Law from Waikato University. Her legal career began at the Community Law Centre in Wellington in 1993 before working as a solicitor in Wellington, Whangārei and Kerikeri from 1995-2003.

She has represented children, young people and vulnerable people in the Family and Youth Courts as well as appeared as lead counsel in criminal jury trials.

"It is an honour and a privilege to be appointed the Tai Tokerau/Northland coroner," Tetitaha said.

"I hope to serve my people well."

Tetitaha is of Ngāpuhi, Ngati Raukawa, Ngāti Manu, Ngāti Hine and Patukeha descent and lives in Whangārei with her husband Judge Gregory Davis.

She will be sworn in at a ceremony at the Whangārei District Court today at 4pm.

Coroners are qualified lawyers appointed as judicial officers to look into unexpected, violent or suspicious deaths.

They make comments or recommendations if something can be done to prevent similar deaths.

They are appointed by the Governor-General on the advice of the Attorney-General, given after consultation with the Minister of Justice. Minister of Justice Andrew Little, has been consulted and confirmed Tetitaha's appointment.