The Great Moscow Circus is coming to Northland, with the first show starting in Whangārei next week on Thursday.

Delve into the whimsical world of Moscow, where the decadence of Russian tradition meets a multi-sensory experience with modern twists and turns.

The show features an array of enchanting acrobatics, slapstick comedy, breathtaking stunts including the famous splitting globe of death, FMX jumps beneath the big top.

The Whangārei shows will take place at the Cobham Oval carpark until August 16 before moving to Kerikeri, Kaikohe and Kaitaia.

Tickets can be purchased through iTICKET.

Outbuilding destroyed

An outbuilding in Ōmāpere has been destroyed in a suspected LPG cylinder explosion. The property's occupants called 111 at 1.10pm on Wednesday but managed to put out the blaze with buckets and a garden hose before the Rawene and Ōmāpere brigades arrived, Rawene firefighter Rawiri Iti said. The external bathroom had burnt to the ground but two more LPG cylinders remained so firefighters doused the area as a precaution.

Far North water restrictions lifted

All remaining water restrictions have been lifted across the Far North. Until last weekend's torrential rain some parts of the district were still grappling with the effects of drought and had sprinkler bans in place. Deputy mayor Ann Court said as recently as mid-June Metservice was warning of a dry winter, with up to 30 per cent less rain possible during August and September, so level 2 water restrictions were maintained until staff were certain water supplies were out of danger.

"That deluge firmly dispelled any remaining concerns we had about levels in our key waterways and there is no longer any reason to retain the restrictions." Water restrictions have also been lifted in Kaipara where level 4 restrictions banning all but essential use still applied last week in Maungaturoto, Mangawhai and Ruawai. The Far North District Council is, however, still asking residents to conserve water to allow aquifers to recharge.

Hear candidates speak

Northland Electorate candidates in the upcoming general election have been invited to speak at a Business Paihia meeting next Friday, July 31, at the Scenic Hotel. The meeting, which starts at 6pm, will double as the group's AGM for 2020.

Covid-19 cases

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand yesterday.

It has now been 83 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source. There are five new recovered cases today, with total number of active cases in New Zealand 22.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country remains at 1205.