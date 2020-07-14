Far North residents are being asked whether they want to switch to the single transferable vote (STV) system next time they vote in a local body election.

Currently Far North voters choose their mayor, councillors and community board representatives using the traditional first past the post system (FPP).

The Far North District Council is, however, surveying residents about whether they want STV for the next two elections in 2022 and 2025.

Mayor John Carter said councillors wanted to get a sense of the public's preferred voting system ahead of making a decision at their August 13 meeting.

The survey, at www.fndc.govt.nz/democracy, closes at 4pm on July 21. The result of the online survey is non-binding.

STV is not completely new to Far North voters because it is already used in Northland District Health Board elections.

Elsewhere in Northland, Whangārei District Council uses FPP but Kaipara District Council has been using STV since 2004.

Under FPP each voter ticks the name of as many candidates as there are vacancies. The winner, or winners, are those who get the most votes.

In STV voters get one vote but they are asked to put a number next to each candidate's name, from 1 to 7 for example, in order of preference.

If your number one candidate is a runaway winner and doesn't need your vote to get elected, your vote will go to your second most preferred candidate. If that candidate has also already won a seat, your vote will go to third person you chose, and so on.

Similarly, if your number one candidate is so far behind he or she has no chance of being elected, your vote is transferred to your number two candidate (and so on if necessary).

One of the key advantages of STV is that there are few wasted votes. In FPP it can be argued that votes given to landslide winners or distant losers are wasted.

STV also avoids the problem of vote-splitting where, if many candidates are chasing a single position, a candidate can win despite receiving only a small minority of the overall vote.

In STV the winner might not be everyone's first choice, but they will be supported to some degree by many voters.

STV is also said to elect councils which are more representative of the population.

The advantages of FPP are its simplicity — the theory behind STV can be hard to grasp for a non-mathematician — as well as transparency of results and the speed at which winners can be announced.

FPP winners are usually announced on election day but STV results, which are calculated by multiple iterations of a computer algorithm, may not be ready until the following day.

A number of different STV algorithms exist. New Zealand uses Meek's algorithm, which was devised in 1969 and results in fewer wasted votes even than other STV counting methods.

All councils are required to consider representation and voting systems every six years.



At their August meeting Far North councillors will also consider Māori representation options and whether the current wards fairly represent residents.

■ Go to www.fndc.govt.nz/democracy for more information about STV and FPP or to take part in the survey. Far Northerners without internet access can pick up a brochure and survey form at any library or council service centre in the district.