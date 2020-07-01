A 45-year-old man has been charged in relation to an assault of a woman at Onerahi Lookout. Detective Sergeant Dave Hamilton said a woman was allegedly grabbed and assaulted before she managed to hide in bush and alert a nearby resident for help on June 15. Police carried out a number of search warrants in the Whangārei area yesterday in relation to the investigation and arrested a man, who faces multiple charges including kidnapping, assault with intent to injure, threatening to kill and impedes breathing.

He is scheduled to appear in Whangārei District Court today.

Car crashes into cows

A driver had to be cut out of his vehicle after colliding with cows on State Highway 12 in South Hokianga on Tuesday night. The accident occurred about 9.10pm near the Ōmanaia turnoff. At least one cow died. Firefighters from Rawene and Kaikohe responded along with police and St John Ambulance. Kaikohe fire chief Bill Hutchinson said about three nights earlier another motorist had hit cows wandering on Te Ahu Ahu Rd, near Waimate North. In that case the driver was not seriously injured but four cows were killed.

Tree topples onto SH12

Advertisement

A tree fell onto State Highway 12 near Ōhaeawai on Wednesday just moments after the Kaikohe Fire Brigade passed by on its way back from a crash in South Hokianga. The tree toppled about 10am, blocking traffic in both directions, but firefighters didn't hear about the near miss until they got back to the station. They then turned around and went back to help a property owner cut up the large downed branch and clear the debris.

ASB cuts back hours

Opening days at the Paihia branch of the ASB Bank will be cut back to Monday, Tuesday and Friday, from 9am-4.30pm. The new opening times will take effect by August 3. Across the country 25 branches will drop from five to three days a week and nine branches will close altogether. Paihia is the only Northland branch affected by the changes.

Speed limits under review

Whangārei District Council is reviewing speed limits in the Waipū, Ruakākā, One Tree Point and Vinegar Hill areas. Submissions were sought late last year and 107 submissions were received. Hearings were held in March, just before the Covid-19 lockdown. Site visits to assess the information received in the submissions have been completed and a report of final recommendations is under way. Once it has been reviewed it will go to council for approval. Road safety and traffic team lead, Nick Marshall said any new speed limits arising from the review will be introduced in stages. "This will include mapping the locations and developing the signs, then changing the Speed Limits Bylaw changes so that the new speed limits can be enforced. The next areas to be reviewed will include the Whangārei Heads area, Parua Bay, Cove Road (Waipū-Mangawhai) and some beaches. The beginning of the process for these areas would be publicly notified to ensure the public have opportunities to have a say.

Northlander joins NZ emergency team

Jenny Calder, from the Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, is one of 16 new members of the New Zealand Emergency Management Assistance Team (EMAT).

Sarah Stuart-Black, Director Civil Defence Emergency Management, announced the appointment of 16 new EMAT members yesterday, bringing the total number to 31.

"The Emergency Management Assistance Team provides a national cadre of specially trained emergency managers who can go wherever needed at very short notice to assist and support local teams to manage emergencies across all hazards and risks," Stuart-Black said. Calder is the only new appointee from Northland.