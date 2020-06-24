A byelection will be held to replace a long-serving Te Hiku Community Board member Lawrie Atkinson who has resigned for health reasons.

Board chairwoman Adele Gardner said the departure of Atkinson, who represented the Whatuwhiwhi subdivision, left a significant gap on the board.

"Lawrie has made a huge contribution to Te Hiku over the years with a particular focus on the Karikari Peninsula and Awanui communities. I want to thank him for the dedication he has shown to our community. We are all thinking of him and his family at this time and hope his health improves."

Atkinson has been a member of Te Hiku Community Board since 2007.

Advertisement

He last won the Whatuwhiwhi subdivision in the 2019 local elections with 468 votes, ahead of Whetu Rutene on 419 and Eddie Bellas on 315.

Nominations for the byelection opened on Wednesday. Anyone keen to stand can obtain nomination papers from the council's Kaitaia service centre at Te Ahu, from www.fndc.govt.nz, or by phoning 0800 922 822.

Candidates must be enrolled to vote, New Zealand citizens, and nominated by two voters in the Whatuwhiwhi subdivision.

A postal ballot will be held if more than one nomination is received by noon on July 22. The byelection will close on September 17.

The last byelection in the Far North, for a Kerikeri seat on the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board, was in February this year. It was called after Rachel Smith won seats on both the Far North District Council and the community board in the 2019 elections. That byelection was won by public health educator and former councillor Dave Hookway.