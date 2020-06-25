Northlanders are some of the happiest in the country – despite Covid-19 hardships – according to a new study that indicates New Zealanders, as whole, are more content after the lockdown.

The new Flybuys Happiness Study shows that on a scale from 0 to 100 per cent, surveyed Northlanders are 72 per cent happy – second after the Nelson, Marlborough and West Coast area who rank at 87 per cent.

Least content were people from Otago and Southland, 62 per cent, and Auckland, 68 per cent.

The average happiness of the 1000 Kiwis questioned increased from 69 per cent in January to 72 per cent in May.

Psychologist Susan Wall says this may seem counter-intuitive but it is because many of us have had the chance to slow down, re-focus and appreciate the simple things that matter, including time with family and friends.

"We all know the uncertainty and stress that Covid-19 brought, raising anxiety about our health and income, so it would be natural to assume this would affect our happiness. But, as the country banded together to fight the pandemic, we've benefited from closer connections with the people around us, even when we were physically isolated from them," Wall said.



"Those who have been able to work from home have felt under less pressure and, as a nation, we've also shared a feeling of pride in joining together to eliminate the virus."

Spending time with the family and doing things people enjoy has become more important during the lockdown and while having a supportive relationship has become less significant since lockdown, it still ranks high on the happiness scale.

Being involved in the community and treating yourself, on the other hand, contributes comparably little to the happiness of Kiwis.

Travelling also scores far down the list, however gained some importance since lockdown, and many said they were feeling happier working from home and having a better work-life balance.

Compared to the average New Zealander, those living in Northland are more likely to say that spending time with family and living an active and healthy life is important to their happiness.

On the other hand, Aucklanders place greater importance on having the job or career they want.

Waikato residents are less likely to feel that money is important to their happiness.