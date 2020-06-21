

Northlanders are being encouraged to study nursing to meet demand in the region and NorthTec's nursing pathway manager says the shortage in the region will only get worse after the impacts of Covid-19.

Dr Bev Mackay, NorthTec's nursing pathway manager, said the polytechnic cannot currently meet the demand for Bachelor of Nursing graduates in Northland.

"The nursing workforce shortages will only increase as an outcome of the Covid-19 pandemic and a revamping of the health system," she said.

"Internationally throughout the pandemic, it has been demonstrated more than ever that nurses have a positive influence on health outcomes. The pandemic has forced changes in the health system and therefore the future of nursing is changing."

NorthTec recently held a digital Nursing Information Evening that was live-streamed on its Facebook page. The first of its kind, the event reached nearly 70,000 people, highlighting the interest nursing is gaining.

Dee Telfer, acting director of Nursing and Midwifery at Northland District Health Board, said now was a great time to get into nursing.

"As a nurse, you have the ability to step up when a crisis occurs and provide confidence to society," she said.

"As a nurse, you have job security and a sustained income, not to mention the ability to keep our communities safe. Nurses throughout Northland joined forces to meet demand and diversity required to keeping our community safe."