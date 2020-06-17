BAY NEWS BITES

Mud-splattered mountain bikers, lycra-clad road cyclists and bicycle fans of all forms are invited to a film festival focusing exclusively on bikes.

The Big Bike Film Night is a one-night festival featuring 12 short movies

Win tickets to Big Bike Film Night

Think before you drive

Honey Wars hit the small screen

Donations wanted for kuia, kaumātua

Learn mental health first aid