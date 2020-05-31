Northland's heavy rain warning and strong wind watch are set to expire this morning after the region was hit hard yesterday.

MetService placed the heavy-rain warning, particularly for eastern areas, from 3pm yesterday to 9am today. It was expected between 100-130mm of rain would fall in peak rates of 20-25mm per hour.

The wind watch, which recorded gusts up to 96km/h in Kaeo yesterday, expired at 6am today.

From the early hours yesterday, the likes of Whangārei and Kerikeri recorded about 30mm of rain up until 3.30pm, with Maungaturoto receiving as much as 50mm in one hour. Gusts at Whangārei Airport reached 59km/h.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said the rain was likely to hold until tomorrow afternoon before a spell of fine weather. By Wednesday afternoon, Adams said the next system would come through, bringing showers and colder temperatures.

"When we get to Friday, the winds are going to turn southerly and okay, [Northland] is the northern extremity, but the country as a whole is going to notice temperatures drop quite a lot."

Colder temperatures were set to come by the end of the week. Photo / File

With Northland still grappling with a drought, Adams said more days of rain were necessary to improve conditions.

"A drought like Northland has got is going to take several of these events to make a significant dent in," he said.

"This is very helpful, useful rain but to be a genuine drought-breaker, you'll need a few more of these."

Northern fire communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson advised Northlanders travelling and at home to take the proper precautions.

"Drive to the conditions and if you're at home, make sure your drains are unblocked just in case we do get the rain, tie down anything in case the wind gets up," he said.

"Remember to ring 111 if you have an emergency."

The rain couldn't stop the Bay of Islands farmers' market from going ahead in Kerikeri yesterday.

Despite the rain falling consistently from 8.30am, nine stalls braved the conditions in the post office car park on Hobson Ave for what was the market's third appearance since alert levels 3 and 4 prohibited such activity.

The farmers market faithful still came out yesterday in Kerikeri as the rain fell. Photo / Supplied

"We were all anchored down and ready for [the rain]," market secretary Anna King said.

"It rained last week as well, not quite as constantly as this weekend."

While there were fewer customers than usual, King said the farmers' market faithful turned up in spite of the weather.

It was raining consistently from about 8:30am, when the market opened. Photo / Supplied

King said the weather had certainly lifted the spirits of Northland's drought-stricken farmers.

"Everyone's got smiling faces. It's great for the crops, I know there's definitely a few farmers here that are loving it."