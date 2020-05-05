A Japanese company has been given permission to buy 730ha of Northland pine forest.

The Overseas Investment Office (OIO) released a decision earlier this week granting permission to Summit Forests New Zealand, which is owned by Sumitomo Corporation of Japan, to buy 566ha of land planted in radiata pine at Maungataniwha Forest, south of Kaitaia.

The company also bought the Baker and Fitzsimmons Forests at Herekino, which together cover 164ha. The vendor was Otangaroa Forest Ltd. The sale price was withheld.

The OIO report stated 491ha would remain in pine and about 240ha in native bush.

The planted area of Maungataniwha Forest would be reduced by 30ha for more tracks, infrastructure and riparian strips.

The law around selling forests to overseas interests was loosened in 2018 to encourage greater investment.



Bike park opens

All grade 2 and 3 tracks at Waitangi Mountain Bike Park have re-opened but the more advanced grade 4 and 5 tracks will remain closed throughout Covid-19 alert level 3.

Measures to reduce the risk of spreading the virus include the closure of some carparks to ensure vehicles are 2-3m apart and hand sanitiser at the kauri dieback hygiene stations for the one person per group nominated to clean the bikes.

The park toilets, office, cafe, shuttle service and bike rentals remain closed.

Paihia Mountain Bikes is partially open for bike servicing only with non-contact delivery and pick up.

The more challenging tracks remain closed due to the higher risk of injury and the need to protect emergency service personnel.



Roadworks restart

Roadworks are starting back up including work on the Maunu Rd and Porowini Ave intersection as well as the Mill Rd roadworks, replacing kerb, channel and footpaths ahead of the road rebuild planned for later this year.

A small amount of works that are weather and temperature dependent have now had to be put off until the next construction season, which will start in September/October this year.

"Unfortunately, the Covid situation has caused delays for some projects but any enabling works we can start up for these projects, we will get underway as soon as we can," Whangārei District Council capital works and procurement manager Greg Monteith said.