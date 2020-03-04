BAY NEWS BITES

Former Kerikeri High School student Lauren Harrell is the latest recipient of Top Energy's Engineering Scholarship.

Harrell is entering her third year at The University of Auckland majoring in mechanical engineering.

This year she added a design degree to her studies and will be one of the first students ever to graduate with a conjoined engineering and design degree.

For Harrell, winning Top Energy's Engineering Scholarship means she can focus her efforts on her studies and in building her passion for cars into a career.

A hard worker with a love of cars, she is a member of the University of Auckland's Formula SAE team, helping to design and construct a formula-style race car to compete in an international student engineering competition.

Formula SAE-A helps her develop her skills in design, management, manufacturing, communication, research and business operations in a real-world environment.

Harrell is a high achiever and was a previous winner at the Top Energy Regional Science Fair while in Year 8.

Top Energy chief executive Russell Shaw said Harrell's application was impressive.

During conversations with the judges she showed an ease and composure belying her young age, he said.

"The judges mentioned that she decisively knew what she wanted, where she was going, and was determined to get there."

Shaw said he was also impressed by the pool of talented Far North students who applied and encouraged them to get their applications in for the next selection round in August.

The engineering scholarship provides $8000 per year of study, for a maximum of four years.

It aims to assist Far North students who wish to study an engineering (honours) degree, and who have already achieved an excellent academic record.

For more information visit www.topenergy.co.nz/sponsorship



Rubbish exhibition

A new exhibition at Russell Museum really is a load of old rubbish.

The upcoming exhibition at Russell Museum explore young people's views of conservation action in today's world and their levels of hope for the future. Photo / supplied

Former Russell School pupils and other Bay of Islands Year 8-13 students were asked to use rubbish to create a statement about how they saw conservation action in today's world and their levels of hope for the future.

The 22 participants each made two collages using discarded materials.

The exhibition is part of a PhD project Russell resident Helen Ough Dealy is doing at AUT University and explores the theme of volunteering.

Many of the works have been framed and will be shown at Russell Museum from April 1-30. Others will be bound into a book which will also be part of the exhibition.

Visitors will be able to leave comments about the show and the subject or even add their own artistic flourishes.

The comments will become part of the exhibition and possibly add to Ough Dealy's research data.

Win tickets

The good news for fans of legendary soul/R&B singer Tina Turner is that a tribute show is heading to Northland this month.

South African-born Caroline Borole will star in the tribute show Tina: Simply the Best in Kerikeri and Whangārei - and we have two double tickets to give away. Photo / supplied

The even better news is that we have double tickets to give away to the Kerikeri and Whangārei shows.

To win, simply send an email to baynews@northernadvocate.co.nz with your name, address and contact phone number. Don't forget to tell us which show you want to go to, Kerikeri or Whangārei.

We'll draw two entries at random and notify the lucky winners on Monday. Their names will be published in next week's Bay News.

Tina: Simply the Best is a 13-venue nationwide tour starting at Kerikeri's Turner Centre on March 16 followed by Forum North in Whangārei on March 17.

The show is produced by Showtime Australia — the same company which brought The ABBA Show and Queen: It's a Kinda Magic to Aotearoa — and stars South African-born singer Caroline Borole as Tina.

Borole, known at home from musicals such as Dreamgirls and the TV talent show South African Idol, promises to recreate the experience of a Turner show with the singer's ''massive belting songs, crazy dancing and super-intense emotion''.

She will be accompanied by a live band, backing vocalists and high-energy dancers performing hits from the 1960s to the 90s including Simply the Best, What's Love Got to Do With It, River Deep Mountain High, We Don't Need Another Hero, Private Dancer, Let's Stay Together and Typical Male.

Tickets are also available from the venues or iticket.co.nz (Kerikeri) or ticketek.co.nz (Whangārei).

Towering image

There's a new addition to the various pieces of artwork on display at Bay of Islands Airport.

Kipa Munro and Nora Rameka of Ngati Rehia with airport manager Stan Hansen and Far North Holdings general manager Chris Galbraith with the image of tane mahuta. Photo / supplied

A large image of Tāne Mahuta has been installed on the wall of the terminal's mezzanine.

The installation took place on February 27 with the help of Nora Rameka and Kipa Munro of Ngāti Rēhia.

Before his karakia, Munro spoke of the strong links and connections between both coasts, and thanked Te Roroa, kaitiaki of Tāne Mahuta, for their support.

The image is the finishing touch to the new terminal, which was opened in June last year. A record 12,000 passengers passed through the terminal in December last year.

Golf tournament

Hospice Mid Northland is holding its annual charity golf tournament at the Bay of Islands Golf Club on March 6.

There will be lots of action during the day including two cash prize hole-in-ones and a chance to win golf clubs.

Hospice Mid Northland is aiming to raise $20,000 for the event and is looking for businesses wanting sponsor a hole.

The event kicks off with a 9.30am briefing, followed by a 10am shotgun start.

For bookings, contact Adele on 09 407 7799 or fundraising@hospicemn.org.nz

Half Marathon

A half marathon due to take place on March 14 will take in a swathe of Mid North countryside and finish at a cultural festival at Kaikohe aerodrome.

Willie Maihi and his mokopuna Skeilla Charlie Maihi and Herewini Thomas lay down a challenge ahead of the Hone Heke Half Marathon on March 14. Photo / supplied

Kaikohe identity Willie Maihi said the runners' route would start at Tautoro, south of Kaikohe, and cross farmland, forestry roads and streams, skirt the extinct volcano Tawanui and pass Lake Kereru.

Runners can enter in a parent and child/mokopuna division, a division for sports clubs, firefighters, health workers and rangatahi, or an open division.

The half marathon will tie in with a cultural festival at Kaikohe aerodrome which will start with a hot air balloon display (conditions permitting) about 5.30am, an 8am powhiri, a dedication to lives lost in World War I and II, the New Zealand Wars and the March 15 terror attack, and a light breakfast.

Children's running races will be held at 11.30am and a hangi will be available from noon. Half marathon prizegiving will take place around 2pm.

The half marathon and festival aim to promote Maihi's plans for a replica fighting pā on the former landfill site on Kaikohe's Recreation Rd.

The half marathon will start at 10am from 211 Picadilly Rd, Tautoro (about 10km south of Kaikohe).

Call (09) 405 2428 or email debbie.willie@slingshot.co.nz for an entry form or more information. The open division is free to the first 20 entrants and $25 thereafter.

Colourful fun in Paihia

Paihia's Colour Bonanza returns this Saturday promising a day of messy, colourful fun with some exercise thrown in.

Participants wrap up last year's Colour Bonanza Paihia with an explosion of colour. Photo / Claire "Flash" Gordon

The run/walk starts with a foam cannon barrage at Horotutu Park at 10am. Participants then head to the southern end of Paihia beach before doubling back and heading to Waitangi Bridge.

Along the way runners pass a series of colour stations where they are squirted with coloured dye (which washes out, in case you were wondering). The even more colourful finale takes place straight after the prizegiving at Horotutu Park.

Go to the Colour Bonanza Paihia Facebook page for more information or to register; late entries will be accepted on the day (cash only, no Eftpos).

It's a fun, family event rather than a race. Participants will be supplied with sunglasses for eye protection and should wear white or light colours for maximum effect. Costs are $50 for adults, $30 for kids under 12, and $135 for a family pass.

• If you have an upcoming event or a snippet of news you'd like to share, email jenny.ling@nzme.co.nz along with your contact details.