Frustration is mounting among Far North firefighters as locals continue to light rubbish fires despite a total fire ban and the driest conditions in many years.

The Kawakawa Fire Brigade responded to what was initially reported as a shed fire on North Rd about 10.50am yesterday but found a rubbish fire instead.

The volunteers had not long extinguished that when they were called to another rubbish fire in Moerewa about 12.30pm.

Kawakawa fire chief Wayne Martin said he would pay a visit to the North Rd resident later in the day to remind him of the rules.

As a business owner in the town he couldn't claim he didn't know about the fire ban.

''There's no excuse. People just have to stop lighting fires,'' he said.

Garages burned down

A fire in Whangārei on Monday night has left two garages gutted.

Crews from Portland and Whangārei were called to the blaze about 5.45pm. Portland fire chief Steven Wells said the fire started in one garage of a home in Onemama St in Portland and spread to a neighbour's garage.

Wells said from there the heat transferred to the house.

He said the alarm was raised by the occupants, who were awoken by the sound of popping, as were other residents in the street.

Wells said the two sheds and a garden shed were gutted but everyone was safe.

Lotto history possible

History could be made tonight as Powerball has jackpotted to an incredible $42 million, the second highest jackpot ever up for grabs.

The luckiest Lotto stores in Northland are Hammer Hardware Kawakawa with 13 First Division winners, while the Corner Cardz N Magz in Avenues, Whangārei, and the Marston Moor in Kaitaia counted 12 First Division winners in the past.

The largest ever Powerball win came in November 2016 when a couple from the Hibiscus Coast won $44 million after purchasing their ticket from Dairy Flat Food Mart and Liquor.

Top art

NZQA's annual Top Art exhibition has opened in Wellington, before beginning its nationwide tour which includes two Northland stops.

Top Art is an annual touring exhibition of visual art portfolios by secondary school students who achieved Excellence at NCEA Level 3 last year.

The exhibition includes up to 60 portfolios, showcasing the best of the five streams of visual arts – design, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture.

NZQA Top Art is based at Massey University in Wellington until March 8, after which it is divided into two sections that tour the North and South Islands, visiting more than 30 schools, museums and galleries between March and September.

The exhibition will be on display at Kerikeri High School from March 23 to 27, and at Whangārei Girls' High School from March 30 to April 3.

Visit the NZQA website or the NZQA Top Art Exhibition Facebook page for more information.

Civic Honours

Nominations are open for the Civic Honours, the highest award that Whangārei District Council bestows upon its citizens.

Every year, WDC honours up to four citizens for outstanding voluntary service, giving recognition to those, who by their personal leadership, inspiration, sacrifice or devotion to a cause, have made a significant contribution to the community wellbeing of the District.

Nominations close on May 1.

The awards evening is held in August and recipients are announced following this. Visit wdc.govt.nz/CommunitySafetyandSupport/CivicHonoursAward/.

Science fun

The Whangārei Library will become a science lab this weekend during an hour of non-stop fun and spectacular scientific experiments.

Funlab is bringing its Cool Science show to Whangārei on Saturday.

The show is an interactive learning experience in physics, chemistry and general science - a perfect mixture of fun and learning for children and adults.

The free show runs from 10am to 11am.