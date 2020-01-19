Northlanders enjoyed a healthy dose of sun and sport during the weekend with swimming champs and one of Northland's biggest surfing competitions on in the region.

Eighty surfers competed at The Summer Sessions at Ocean Beach on Saturday - one of the largest turnouts to what is touted as one of Northland's biggest surfing competitions.

The Northland Age Group swimming Championships was also held in the weekend, kicking off on Friday at 4pm and finishing up on Sunday.

Photographer John Stone headed to both events to capture punters enjoying the action.

A few of the Roskill team including Aniva Galumalemana, Victoria Avei and Irene Tea.

Bob, Dennis and Pam Trewhella watch the swimmers.

Swimmer Ben Watkins dives in.

Timekeepers Dionne Stroebel, Emma Farrier and Melody Stokes.

Mark Pevats, Nikki Peers and Tim Peers watching the action at the Summer Sessions surf competition.

Jason Ruddel keeps the camera rolling.