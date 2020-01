TODAY

• Good Habits, 5pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Karaoke Night, 9pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• The Extravaganza Fair, 9am-5pm, Waitangi Marae, Te Karuwha Parade, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• The Artisans Market, 9am-1.30pm, Reyburn House Art Gallery, 32 Reyburn House Lane, Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Otium - Summer Sun, 9pm-1am, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Tapeka Point Snorkel Day, 10am-3pm, Tapeka Point, Tapeka Point, Bay of Islands, Russell, Bay of Islands.

• Mangawhai Village Market, 9am-1pm, Mangawhai Library Hall, 45 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Onerahi Hotel Carpark Market, 7am, Onerahi Tavern, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Parkrun, 8am-10am, Te Matau A Pohe bridge Te Matau A Pohe bridge, Port Rd, Whangārei.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

SUNDAY

• The Extravaganza Fair, 9am-5pm, Waitangi Marae, Te Karuwha Parade, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Tikipunga COMMUNITY Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Love Whangārei Monthly Clean Up, 10am-2pm, Puna Rere Drive, Whangārei.

• Tumeke Tāne Male Variety Show, 1pm-6pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Sunday Night Markets, 4pm-8pm, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mangawhai Beach & Country Market Event, 9am, Mangawhai Domain, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Sunday Salsa Night, 4.30pm, Whangārei RSA, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Zumba Whangārei with Cecile, Monday, January 20, 9.30am-10.30am, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Avenue, Whangārei.

• Qigong Class, Monday, January 20, 11.45am, Stream Pilates, 69 Bank St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Pilates Class, Tuesday, January 21, 4.15pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Bay of Islands Sailing Week 2020, Tuesday, January 21 to Friday, January 24, Opua Cruising Club , 8 Baffin St, Opua, Bay of Islands.

• Relaxation & Mindfulness Session, Wednesday, January 22, 1pm-1.45pm, Mind Body and Salt, 49 Walton St, Whangārei.

• Eat a Rainbow Kids Cooking Class Wraps From Scratch, Wednesday, January 22, 11am-1pm, The Veggie Tree, 32 Leigh St, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

• Toastmasters, Wednesday, January 22, 7pm, Maunu Masonic Village Hall, Whangārei.

• Thoughtstorm - An Evolution In Human Thinking, Thursday, January 23, 7pm, Dargaville Town Hall, 37 Hokianga Rd, Dargaville, Kaipara.

• Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz