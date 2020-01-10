As part of our look back at the year that was, the Northern Advocate's photographers have put together some of their favourite news images of 2019.

From whale strandings to street protests Michael Cunningham shares some of his best photographs taken in the past year.

Iwi members stay with dead pilot whales in the small surf after they stranded at Ruakākā beach in September.

March organiser Rosie Warner (centre) engages the crowd in chants while walking down Banks St in Whangārei during the Student Strike 4 Climate march in September.

Fire and Emergency workers get cleaned off after entering an Otangarei, Whangārei, house where a car battery charging inside sparked a hazardous substance response.

The HMB Endeavour, from the Australian National Maritime Museum, heads towards the Onerahi foreshore as the Tuia 250 flotilla arrives in Whangārei in November.

A stunning Winter's day at Sandy Bay, Northland, in June.

Mikey Bourke, 3, from Whangārei Heads and Milla McGregor, 7, from Three Mile Bush enjoy the red and white stripes on the new Reotahi playground in April.