Northland All Black Jack Goodhue looks set to hold on to his beloved mullet if the public response to a novel fundraising campaign is anything to go by.

The Northern Advocate revealed on Wednesday that Goodhue has teamed up with the Bald Angels and launched the "Summer of the Mullet" campaign which aims to raise $100,000 for the Far North charity's KiwiMana Kaiārahi programme, providing trained mentors for at-risk youth.

The public have until February to have their say on whether Goodhue's famous locks should stay or be shaved off at a Mullet in the Park event, likely to be held in Kerikeri.

Perming or colouring the mullet are also options the public can vote on.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Rugby: Jack Goodhue's mullet inspired, then betrayed, by All Blacks teammate Brodie Retallick

• All Black Jack Goodhue set to wed - will he ditch famed mullet?

• Rugby: Public to decide fate of All Blacks midfielder Jack Goodhue's mullet

• Rugby Championship: Jack Goodhue 'betrayed' by All Blacks teammates in mullet movement

In just five days $1800 has been raised via Givealittle, and the 32 donors unanimously agree the mullet should stay.

Jennifer said she's definitely on "team mullet" while a guest donor called it "an awesome cause".

"You stand out even more with your mullet when in the Crusaders, happy with any decision and great idea for fundraising," he said.

And while a couple of people remarked it was time for the 1980s hair-do to go, someone thought he was a "Hare Krishna" and another thought it was "rude", comments on Facebook are overwhelmingly in favour of Goodhue keeping it.

"Samson lost his strength when he cut his hair," Jacobus Hugo said. "Don't lose your mojo."

"Gotta keep it Jack!" Trina Clemo echoed. "Only in New Zealand the mullet lives on!"

Jacob-Sullivan Cook and his dad Thomas Cook get behind the Bald Angels mullet campaign. Photo / supplied

The social media campaign aims to get people talking about, and growing, mullets over summer.

Advertisement

Goodhue, originally from Kawakawa, got on board after hearing about the good work of the Bald Angels, which supports vulnerable youth and needy families via its various networks and programmes.

Since it kicked off, scores of kids have got on board and are growing their own mullets in a bid to support their rugby hero.

Northland has some of the worst statistics in the OECD for child poverty and rheumatic fever along with high incidences of youth suicide, truancy and youth unemployment.

Fundraising for the KiwiMana Kaiārahi programme will help connect more young people with trained mentors, support them, and give them opportunities for a better life.

Bald Angels founder Therese Wickbom said the success and insights during the development of the programme have been "humbling to say the least".

"We need to sustain our regular work and develop Kaiārahi mentor training so that our vulnerable youth can continue have that support of a mentor to help navigate the very real challenges in the Far North."

It's not the only bold fundraiser the Bald Angels has organised.

The Kerikeri based charity's first head shave event saw 10 hairdressers shave 62 people completely bald on stage, raising $43,000 which was donated to Hospice Mid-Northland.

This was followed by a Guinness World Record breaking event in 2015 where 462 people had their locks shaved off in an hour, raising $60,000.