On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The people of Taupō Bay in the Far North have paid tribute to the tractor by converting their humble workhorses into everything from heavily armoured combat vehicles to pirate ships and Mexican-themed floats.
Once a year residents and bach owners at the beachside settlement spend days pimping their tractors in preparation for a local tradition known as the Tractor Spectacular.
The results were revealed in a parade on December 30 which invariably descends into a giant water fight.
The tractors themselves range from lovingly restored classics to rusting relics held together by rust and No 8 wire.
This year's overall winner was Lyle Pene and family from Taupō Bay/Auckland for a Willy Wonka-themed entry; they also won last year with a float based on the movie Moana.
The event was founded six years ago by Stephen Jones, said his brother-in-law Michael Redwood, as a salute to the tractor, without which Taupō Bay residents would be unable to launch their boats for fishing or fun on the water. The bay has no boat ramp.
This year's winners were...
Best pre-1970 tractor: Heaven and Hell, Auckland; best post-1970 tractor: Team Tiki, Wellsford; best decorated tractor: The A-Team, Taupō Bay Holiday Camp; best team effort: Nuffield Racing, Auckland; most loved tractor (overall winner): Team Wonka, Taupō Bay/Auckland.