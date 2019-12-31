The people of Taupō Bay in the Far North have paid tribute to the tractor by converting their humble workhorses into everything from heavily armoured combat vehicles to pirate ships and Mexican-themed floats.

Once a year residents and bach owners at the beachside settlement spend days pimping their tractors in preparation for a local tradition known as the Tractor Spectacular.

The results were revealed in a parade on December 30 which invariably descends into a giant water fight.

The tractors themselves range from lovingly restored classics to rusting relics held together by rust and No 8 wire.

This year's overall winner was Lyle Pene and family from Taupō Bay/Auckland for a Willy Wonka-themed entry; they also won last year with a float based on the movie Moana.

The event was founded six years ago by Stephen Jones, said his brother-in-law Michael Redwood, as a salute to the tractor, without which Taupō Bay residents would be unable to launch their boats for fishing or fun on the water. The bay has no boat ramp.

The A-Team (from left, Ava Urlich, 9, Adam McCarroll, 18, and Jon Urlich of Taupo Bay Holiday Camp) came prepared for battle. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A colourful Stuart Hansen of Auckland drives the Good Vibrations float. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Team Dold from Paihia were five days late or 360 days early with their Christmas themed entry. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Team Wonka comes under attack as the parade descends into a water fight. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Una and Tim Brandon of Kerikeri in an entry called Absolutely Fabulous Darrrling. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Addison Dent, 12, as an angel on a Heaven and Hell float. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Devils Roman Sciascia, 7, Claire Sciascia and Chanel Dent, 5, ride the Hell tractor. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Oompa-Loompas from Kerikeri, Taupo Bay and Australia get a selfie as the parade gets underway. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Noodle the dachshund and fellow Minions from the Cameron family. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Milly Mahony, 14, as Frida Kahlo, with her cousins on a Mexican-themed float. Photo / Peter de Graaf

It's safety first for Roady McCone Face (Rebekah Dunick) and Nuffield Racing of Auckland. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Mad Mexicans run a water bomb gauntlet after their steed gets a flat battery. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The A-Team tractor from Taupo Bay Holiday Camp was expertly designed to withstand water bomb attack. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Good Vibrations tractor trundles through Taupo Bay. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Attack is the best means of defence in the Tractor Spectacular. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Stephen Spencer of Kerikeri and 4-year-old Jack Fogarty of London ride a tractor called Ferdinand the Bull. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Rex Hamlin of Maungakaramea drives a 1952 David Brown Cropmaster. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A parade participant turns the tables on Nikki Eruera of Tauranga Moana. Photo / Peter de Graaf

This year's winners were...

Best pre-1970 tractor: Heaven and Hell, Auckland; best post-1970 tractor: Team Tiki, Wellsford; best decorated tractor: The A-Team, Taupō Bay Holiday Camp; best team effort: Nuffield Racing, Auckland; most loved tractor (overall winner): Team Wonka, Taupō Bay/Auckland.

The prize for best team effort went to Nuffield Racing of Auckland. Photo / Peter de Graaf