Fat Freddy's Drop play Kerikeri

Kiwi band Fat Freddy's Drop play an outdoors gig in Northland today at Kainui Road Vineyard in Kerikeri with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Silva MC and Tunes of I. Gates open at 4.30pm.

1 dead, 3 injured as tractor rolls

One person has died and three have been seriously injured after a tractor rolled at Touwai Bay on Saturday. Police, Coastguard, fire crews and ambulance attended the crash, which happened about 7.20pm. The three who were seriously injured were transported to Whangārei Hospital by helicopter. Police are investigating the incident and the death has been referred to the Coroner.

Rahui in effect after drownings

Due to the death of a woman when the boat she was in flipped near Houhora, at East Beach, the Hapū of Wharemaru O Kaimaumau have placed a rāhui on their Moana Boundaries. This is effective until 6pm today. The boundary runs from the awa known as Little River up to and including all of Houhora Harbour. There is to be no fishing or gathering of shellfish until the rāhui has been lifted with karakia. Meanwhile a rahui in place between Ruakaka surf club and Waipu Cove after a man died at Uretiti Beach on Christmas Day is in effect until January 1.

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa byelection

Voting in a byelection for a Far North District Council community board will take place from the end of next month. Six candidates will contest the byelection for a vacant Kerikeri seat on the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board. The candidates include former councillor Dave Hookway, publican Tyler Bamber, Māori games expert Harko Brown, theatre company director Tim Crawley, Turner Centre stalwart Doug Turner and former IT manager Bob Wolff. The byelection was called to replace Rachel Smith, who won seats on both the community board and the Far North District Council, but cannot fill both roles. Voting packs will be delivered to Kerikeri voters from January 27 and the postal vote closes on February 18.

Lotto luck in Twizel

A lucky Powerball player from Twizel will be finishing the year $17.1 million richer after winning Powerball First Division on Saturday. The winning ticket is made up of $17m from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division. This win rounds out an exceptional year of luck, with 16 fortunate Kiwis becoming overnight multi-millionaires with Powerball First Division in 2019. Five other Lotto players also won $166,667 with Lotto First Division on Saturday night. The lucky numbers were 06, 10, 16, 24, 28, 34 with Bonus ball 38 and Powerball 02.