TODAY

• Live Music from Tammy D'Ath, 7pm-10pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Summer School Holidays, 10am-4pm, Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• Frisky Business - 80's Flashback Night, 8pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• The Artisans Market, 9am-1.30pm, Reyburn House Art Gallery, 32 Reyburn House Lane, Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Sons of Zion, Tomorrow People, 1814 & Rei, 6.30pm, Opononi Hotel, Hokianga, Mid North.

• Tutukaka Twilight Market, 5pm, Tutukaka Green, Tutukaka, Northland.

• Mangawhai Village Market, 9am, Mangawhai Library Hall, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Littlest Biggest Circus, 2pm, Village Green, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am, The Mangawhai Tavern, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

Visitors watch the fireworks from the Paihia waterfront last year. Photo / Peter de Graaf

SUNDAY

• Tikipunga Community Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Northern Bass 19/20, 10am, Worsfold Farm, 420 Settlement Rd, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Vinyl Factory Sessions, 2pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Summer School Holidays, all school holidays, 10am-4pm, Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Littlest Biggest Circus, Monday, December 30 to Thursday, January 9, 2pm-9pm, Village Green, 60 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Fat Freddy's Drop, Monday, December 30, 4.30pm, Kainui Rd Vineyard, 15 Conifer Lane, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• The Feelers - All The Hits Summer Tour, Tuesday, December 31, 7.30pm, Zane Greys On the Dock, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Otehei Bay New Year's Eve Party, Tuesday, December 31, 5pm, Otehei Bay, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Paihia New Years Eve Fireworks, Tuesday, December 31/Wednesday, January 1, midnight, can be seen in the skies above Paihia, Russell, Opua, Haruru and Waitangi.

• Tunes of I – Get Up Summer Tour, Tuesday, December 31, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Shared Lunch, Tuesday, December 31, 12pm, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Waipū Highland Games, 9am-7.30pm, Waipū Caledonian Park.

• Whangārei Mid Week Market, Wednesday, January 1, 12pm, Cobham Oval, Whangārei.

&bullWant to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz