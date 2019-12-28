Far North youth music mentoring programme Be Free has released its first CD with 10 tracks written and recorded by school-age musicians.

Bands and solo artists on the CD — simply called Be Free Youth Vol 1 — include Anon., the winner of this year's Be Free Battle of the Bands in Kerikeri; Stranger Paradise, runner-up in the 2019 Northland regional Smokefreerockquest final; and Bella Mason, performing as No Clue, who is off to London in February to audition at the London School of Musical Theatre.

Also included are past standouts such as 2013 Be Free winner Zoe Samuels of Moerewa.

The other bands are Bees Are Baby Birds, Elephant Heads, Big Kids, The Four Sparrows and Bury The Kings, a metal act now finding success across the Tasman.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Photos: Be Free Battle of the Bands 2019

• Photos: Be Free community concert in Kerikeri

• Be Free youth music festival

Friday Night Special - including, from left, Felix Danilo (guitar), Hector Danilo (drums) and Nicole Obren (vocals) - is one of 10 youth bands featured on a new Be Free Youth CD. Photo / Peter de Graaf

All except the Bury The Kings track were recorded in head mentor Julian Brady's home studio in Waipapa.

Be Free chairwoman Claire Gordon said the compilation would also be available from online services such as SoundCloud and Bandcamp.

While young people mostly listened to music online their parents and whānau often liked to have a CD.

''It's lovely for then to have something tangible, to be able to say this is something my son or daughter has created.''

Be Free was founded in 2006 by Kerikeri man Tony Harrison in a bid to use music to steer youth away from alcohol and drug addiction.

Since then it has evolved into a broader music and life skills mentoring programme for 13-17 year olds, with some of its participants going on to study music full-time or carve out musical careers.

Be Free covers a wide range of genres including jazz, funk, rock, pop, classical and metal.



■ For more information check out the Be Free & Play Music page on Facebook.