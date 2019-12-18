

The new chairwoman of the Ngāpuhi rūnanga wants a full review of the organisation, its finances, and it's Trust Deed and is prepared to face any backlash that may come from those who do not want change.

Mere Mangu was officially announced as chairwoman of Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-O-Ngāpuhi on Tuesday following a tikanga Māori process led by kaumatua where what was best for Ngāpuhi was considered.

She has been acting chairwoman since October following the sudden resignation of Sonny (Raniera) Tau who had chaired the organisation since 2009.

She said one of her first goals as chairwoman was to achieve a full review of the organisation, its finances, and the Trust Deed - which would include addressing concerns people have regarding the database of people registered with the rūnanga.

"I think in the process it will make us as an organisation democratically accountable to all of Ngāpuhi," she said.

"When any organisation has been under the same leadership for quite some time, it's a normal business practice to go through and conduct these reviews."

Mangu - of Tekau i Mua, Ngāti Toki, and Ngāti Horahia descent - said the last couple of months as chairwoman had been frustrating, but she was prepared to face the backlash which may come with the leadership change.

"People are not always welcome of change.

"Especially a change of such magnitude from their perceived normality of doing things."

Many members of the Northland iwi have made it clear they are after fresh leadership - just last year about 60 adults and 15 children took part in a protest in Kaikohe calling for a change.

Mangu, however, did not think she was in a tough role.

"If we go back to the basics of manaaki and mahi tahi and all those basic values we're brought up with, it's really being respectful to each other and it makes things much easier."

Mangu, who is a former lawyer and is fluent in te reo Māori, is believed to be the first full time female chair of the rūnanga, if not she is one of few women who have been in the chair position.

She said as chairwoman she would provide a platform where the voices of Ngāpuhi would be heard and listened to.

"I accept that the people can see I am responsible enough to provide the rūnanga with leadership which will be inclusive of all the voices from Ngāpuhi no matter where they live."